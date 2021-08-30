Compact, portable: New mohalla clinics to be made from containers

Newer mohalla clinics in the city will be made from portable containers, which can be assembled quickly, and fit into smaller spaces. The first such clinic is being constructed at Shakur Basti, the assembly constituency of Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Getting land to build these clinics, which are among Aam Aadmi Party’s main projects, has been an uphill task. When the party came to power in Delhi in 2015, building 1,000 mohalla clinics was one of the main promises made. Over the years, however, land procurement has been among the several issues which meant that about 500 have been built so far.

The clinic coming up in Shakur Basti is made from a red shipping container, has modular interiors and is narrower than the previous designs. “We have noticed that land procurement along with finding space in congested areas was an issue. These clinics are needed where people are so we can’t look for secluded spots. The new structures can be set up quicker than permanent structures. They will also occupy less space and are designed in a way to utilise space well. This design will be used in clinics that will be operationalised next,” said a government official.