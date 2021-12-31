Upset by seating cap, commuters damage DTC buses; 6 arrested

A group of commuters who were unable to board DTC buses due to the 50% seating cap allegedly vandalised 4-5 buses and blocked MB Road around 8 am on Thursday. Police said they arrested four men, two women and apprehended a juvenile for destruction of public property and violating Covid guidelines.

Videos showing people protesting and damaging bus windows went viral on social media. In one of the videos, a large gathering, in front of buses on the road, clash with police. Windshields of buses are damaged and policemen are seen pushing people with lathis.

Additional DCP (South) M Harsha Vardhan said, “The incident took place due to non-availability of seats in buses in view of Covid-related restrictions.”

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), said, “We received several calls regarding a traffic snarl near Jamia Hamdard. We reached the spot and found that a group of commuters were protesting and instigating others to sit on the road as bus drivers and marshalls weren’t letting them in. The driver could only allow 17 passengers inside as per the government’s latest guidelines.”

Police staff tried talking to the people to allow traffic to pass to no avail. “The group started damaging buses. We deployed women police staff to help. Staff neither used force nor lathi-charged anyone. We were neutralising the situation. One policeman sustained injuries in the process,” said DCP Jaiker.