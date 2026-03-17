Commute across Capital to get easier as Delhi govt approves two key road projects

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To reduce traffic congestion and make commuting easier across the Capital, the Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved two key road infrastructure projects — the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road, linking Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar, and a six-lane elevated corridor with underpasses on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) road, officials said.
The government has cleared a revised cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore for the construction of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road over the Barapullah drain. Once completed, it will provide direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi, officials said.
The CM said the project will significantly reduce travel time for the lakhs of commuters who travel daily between East and South Delhi.
It is also expected to ease congestion around Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway and NH-24. The government has also set a target of completing the project by June 30 this year.
“The current government has taken serious note of the unnecessary delays that occurred during the tenure of the previous administration. The matter has been referred to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for a detailed investigation to determine why the project was delayed and who was responsible for it,” she said.
Meanwhile, the approval of the six-lane elevated corridor on MB road, will help people commuting between South Delhi and Gurgaon cut down on their travel time. This project set to be implemented in two phases, is estimated to cost Rs 1,471.14 crore, and will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)
In the first phase, a double-decker integrated structure will be built between Saket G Block and Sangam Vihar. This will include a six-lane elevated flyover, a six-lane underpass at Saket G Block, an elevated ramp connecting the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) corridor to the flyover, and a two-lane underpass linking MB Road with the BRT corridor, officials said. In the second phase, a nearly 2.48-kilometre-long six-lane elevated flyover will be constructed from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur above the Delhi Metro tunnel.
“MB Road is among the busiest roads in South Delhi and has long suffered from heavy traffic congestion. Once the project is completed, traffic movement between Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Pul Prahladpur will become smoother,” the CM said.
The Cabinet has also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to finalize the alignment for the remaining stretches of MB Road at the earliest. These include the sections from Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg and from Pul Prahladpur to Badarpur, officials said.
Once completed, the entire stretch from Saket G Block to Badarpur will see improved traffic flow, said the CM.
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