Commute across Capital to get easier as Delhi govt approves two key road projects

The CM said the project will significantly reduce travel time for the lakhs of commuters who travel daily between East and South Delhi.

To reduce traffic congestion and make commuting easier across the Capital, the Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved two key road infrastructure projects — the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road, linking Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar, and a six-lane elevated corridor with underpasses on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) road, officials said.

The government has cleared a revised cost of Rs 1,635.03 crore for the construction of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road over the Barapullah drain. Once completed, it will provide direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi, officials said.

The CM said the project will significantly reduce travel time for the lakhs of commuters who travel daily between East and South Delhi.