Probe missing community dogs case at IGIA, Delhi court orders Joint Commissioner

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A Delhi court on Wednesday asked the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Transport Range in Delhi to conduct a fresh probe into an Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) dog missing case, terming the earlier police inquiry as “inadequate” and lacking “serious efforts”.
The case pertains to two missing community dogs who have remained untraceable for over a month following their alleged relocation from the airport’s terminal 1 and terminal 3.
“…it has been more than one and half month since the dogs were relocated from their usual feeding area and the police have shown no interest to gather information on whether the dogs are alive and their place of relocation. It is also apparent from the said report that the inquiry officer showed no interest to gather information about the reason for relocation of the dogs…,” said Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Pranav Joshi of Patiala House Courts in his order dated April 29.
The court noted that the police’s status reports were “inadequate” and reflected a lack of “serious efforts” to ascertain the dogs’ whereabouts.
“…today, the complainant has filed copies of the vaccination, sterilization and feeding data. This court wonders when this information could be gathered by this court in one week, why the police have failed to obtain the same when the complainants have visited the police officers at least 15 times,” ACJM Joshi said.
Flagging laxity in the police probe, he said, “officers have tried to isolate the incident at IGIA area from the one which occurred at Terminal 1 solely to make an appearance before the court that the incident which had occurred at IGIA did not involve force and hence no action could be taken. ”
The court observed that the investigating officer (IO) failed to get to the root of the matter and instead focused on questioning the complainants rather than the alleged perpetrators.
The court had posted the matter for next hearing on May 11.
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