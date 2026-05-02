Probe missing community dogs case at IGIA, Delhi court orders Joint Commissioner

IGIA dog missing case has prompted a Delhi court to direct a fresh probe by a Joint Commissioner of Police, citing serious lapses and inadequate investigation by local police. (Fi;e Photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday asked the Joint Commissioner of Police for the Transport Range in Delhi to conduct a fresh probe into an Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) dog missing case, terming the earlier police inquiry as “inadequate” and lacking “serious efforts”.

The case pertains to two missing community dogs who have remained untraceable for over a month following their alleged relocation from the airport’s terminal 1 and terminal 3.

“…it has been more than one and half month since the dogs were relocated from their usual feeding area and the police have shown no interest to gather information on whether the dogs are alive and their place of relocation. It is also apparent from the said report that the inquiry officer showed no interest to gather information about the reason for relocation of the dogs…,” said Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Pranav Joshi of Patiala House Courts in his order dated April 29.