Common entrance test proposal gets DU academic council nod, 16 dissent

Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) Friday accepted the proposal for carrying out undergraduate admissions through a Common Entrance Test. However, this was passed with dissent from 16 elected members.

“The recommendation has been accepted and now it will go to the Executive Council. We will work out the modalities of the test if it passed there as well. There was dissent by some members and this was recorded, but there are more than 100 members on the council,” said a senior university official. There are 26 elected AC members.

This recommendation had been made by a nine-member committee constituted to “suggest alternate strategies for optimal admissions in undergraduate courses”. In its report, the committee had examined data from this year’s admissions and flagged uneven opportunities for students from different boards in the current cut-off process. It has stated that the common entrance test would be “an equitable opportunity for applicants to appear in a single umbrella examination at the national level and evaluation of merit across their course of study”.

In their dissent note, the dissenting members questioned the data analysis on the basis of which the recommendation was made and the modality of the exam.

“The data analysis on the basis of which this committee submitted its Interim Report is inadequate. This report takes into consideration only the Academic Session 2021-2022 which is the pandemic period. Any need to change the tried and tested admission process… can be justified only after consideration of data analysis for a substantial period of time,” the note states.

It also states that the report does not investigate the diversity of applicants, that a comparison in marks given by different boards should not just be on an analysis of the applicants or those admitted, and that the high mean percentage of admitted Kerala board students quoted in the report might be because the students “might be aiming at high-end courses and college”.

Questioning that the entrance test could be an “equitable opportunity”, the note states, “It ignores the increased pressure on students because of an additional examination for admission. The Committee ignores the fact that such a filter results in an additional expenditure towards coaching and, therefore, marginalises those coming from disadvantageous backgrounds.”