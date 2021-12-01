Common entrance test for admissions to central universities from 2022-23 academic session

Central universities across the country will admit students to undergraduate and postgraduate courses based on a common entrance test from 2022-23, the UGC has said.

The common university entrance test (CUET), as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020, will be organised by the National Testing Agency for which the central universities have been asked to take “appropriate measures” by the UGC (University Grants Commission).

UGC joint secretary Jitendra K Tripathi wrote to the vice-chancellors of all 45 central universities in this regard on November 26 conveying that after detailed deliberations it has “was resolved that the common entrance for UG and PG may be conducted from the academic session 2022-23”.

For admissions to PhD, the NET score will be used for, “wherever feasible”, states the letter. State universities, private universities, and deemed to be universities may also adopt the common entrance test for admissions, the UGC added. “These tests would be conducted in minimum 13 languages in which the NTA is already conducting JEE and NEET examinations,” the commission informed the universities.

The UGC has, however, not announced the modalities of the proposed test, which will most likely evaluate students based on two segments — one aptitude test, and a subject-specific paper. Dates have also not been announced yet.

According to the UGC, the CUET will cover students looking for admissions in the sciences, humanities, languages, arts, as well as vocational subjects in higher education institutions.