Common entrance test at JNU off the cards for this session

While the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) is not likely to apply to admissions to JNU in the coming admission season, the university plans to follow it in the coming year.

Moving towards CUCET was one of the points in the admission advisory committee recommendations which were on the agenda for Monday’s academic council (AC) meeting.

A member who was present at the meeting said that since the modalities of the examination have not been finalised, the older process will be followed this year. But “once a letter with the final modalities is sent by the ministry, it was said that we will go through will that,” the member said. The registrar and rector were not available for comment.

“More than 20 faculty members had written asking for a discussion on the admission exams being conducted by NTA for the university, including the merits of the online MCQ mode of testing, but there was no discussion on that as that was said to be something that’s past discussion,” said JNUTA secretary Moushumi Basu.

Also reportedly discussed in the meeting was a proposal for JNU to recognise and offer PG diploma degrees from Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management in Faridabad, an autonomous institute run by the Ministry of Finance. Currently, JNU has granted recognition to defence institutions such as NDA, Pune, and College of Military Engineering, Pune; and research and development institutions such as Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, and Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow.

“There are some objections as this is not an area in which JNU has expertise or faculty. However, we were told this is a step for internal revenue generation,” said an AC member.