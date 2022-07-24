scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Common admission tests for classes 10, 12 in Delhi govt schools to be held tomorrow

Students who have completed Class 9 or 11, as the case may be, are eligible for admission. The results will be declared on July 27, officials said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 11:24:55 am
Students who secure 33% in each individual subject as well as in aggregate will be declared to have passed the entrance exam, officials said. (Representational image)

Common admission tests for seats in classes 10 and 12 in Delhi’s government schools will be conducted at the district level on Monday and multiple-choice question papers for the same will be provided by the examination branch of the Directorate of Education.

Students who have completed Class 9 or 11, as the case may be, are eligible for admission. The results will be declared on July 27, officials said.

For Class 12 admissions, applicants are required to have passed Class 11 with the necessary subjects and should have also secured 55% in their Class 10 examinations if they seek admission in the science stream and 50% for the commerce stream. For humanities, they are required to have passed their Class 10 examinations, but if applicants want economics as a subject, they need to have secured 45% aggregate, and if they wish to study mathematics, they need to have scored at least 50% in that particular subject.

More from Delhi

Students who secure 33% in each individual subject as well as in aggregate will be declared to have passed the entrance exam, officials said. Schools will be allotted to candidates according to vacancies, the availability of subject combinations at the institution as well as proximity to the student’s residence, they added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Kanwariyas mowed down

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?
Behind the Art

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement