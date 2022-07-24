Common admission tests for classes 10, 12 in Delhi govt schools to be held tomorrow

Common admission tests for seats in classes 10 and 12 in Delhi’s government schools will be conducted at the district level on Monday and multiple-choice question papers for the same will be provided by the examination branch of the Directorate of Education.

Students who have completed Class 9 or 11, as the case may be, are eligible for admission. The results will be declared on July 27, officials said.

For Class 12 admissions, applicants are required to have passed Class 11 with the necessary subjects and should have also secured 55% in their Class 10 examinations if they seek admission in the science stream and 50% for the commerce stream. For humanities, they are required to have passed their Class 10 examinations, but if applicants want economics as a subject, they need to have secured 45% aggregate, and if they wish to study mathematics, they need to have scored at least 50% in that particular subject.

Students who secure 33% in each individual subject as well as in aggregate will be declared to have passed the entrance exam, officials said. Schools will be allotted to candidates according to vacancies, the availability of subject combinations at the institution as well as proximity to the student’s residence, they added.