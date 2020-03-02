Commissionerate office opened in Gautam Budh Nagar

The seven-acre establishment, which was initially alloted for the transport department, will now be the seat for Gautam Budh Nagar’s first Police Commissioner Alok Singh and other senior officials. The seven-acre establishment, which was initially alloted for the transport department, will now be the seat for Gautam Budh Nagar’s first Police Commissioner Alok Singh and other senior officials.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate’s office at Traffic Park in Sector 108 Sunday. The seven-acre establishment, which was initially alloted for the transport department, will now be the seat for Gautam Budh Nagar’s first Police Commissioner Alok Singh and other senior officials.

“This is a historic moment and we are moving forward. The police commissionerate system was the need of the hour and it will help the public immensely. We are moving forward with development, especially in this region,” said Yogi Adityanath during the inaugural address.

The CM further highlighted that the development in Gautam Budh Nagar was on the lines of the changes made in Lucknow. “When I visited Police Lines in Lucknow, I saw a policeman lying on a broken bed. There was plastic and dirt, and the establishment was in tatters. I approached NABARD and several crores were invested in it,” said Yogi Adityanath in reference to the previous government’s work.

He further said that work is being carried out to set up a Forensic Lab and a Police University in each district in the state.

Without directly addressing farmers’ protest for hike in compensation for the land acquired for Jewar airport, the CM said the airport will change Jewar’s landscape. “This is the same place which was once known for ‘Bhatta Parsaul’. Now, this is the land of the biggest airport in Asia, Jewar. The farmers were so willing for its construction that they themselves handed over the land to bring out development,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The Traffic Park was conceptualised in 2007, and the construction, following permissions, was concluded in 2015, within a year. Traffic Park also has small roads equipped for driving license tests. Following the announcement of the commissionerate system of policing in Noida, which gives more powers to the police, the Noida Authority initiated a formal process to hand Traffic Park over to the police department. The structure here was built at an approximate cost of Rs 35 crore, an official said.

Alok Singh, the Police Commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The commissionerate system has brought professional competence and is also a sign of independent policing. Because of the CM’s clear policy, there was no major law and order incident in the entire state following (the passing of the) Citizenship Amendment Act. The police system in the district is well coordinated, and we are working towards a better law and order system everyday.”

The offices at Surajpur and Sector 16 A, among others, will continue to be functional for other officials.

