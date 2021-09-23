Commercial vehicles entering Delhi without RFID tags could lose their permits

Commercial vehicles entering Delhi without RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags could lose their permits, with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) requesting transport departments of respective states to take action against violators under the Motor Vehicles Act.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said notices have been issued to as many as 966 vehicles from several states including Delhi, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Madhya Pradesh for not purchasing RFID tags – which is mandatory to enter the city via toll plazas. Transport departments of these states have been requested to cancel permits of such erring vehicles, he said.



Implemented at the toll plazas in 2019, the RFID technology allows for automatic toll deduction. Commercial vehicles entering Delhi have to pay a green cess or environment compensation charge (ECC) between Rs 700 and Rs 1,400, and toll between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000, depending on the vehicles’ size and category.

A senior official of the South MCD said the corporation has given a long rope to commercial vehicles to switch to RFID but will resort to strict measures if they continue to not follow guidelines.

Over the past two weeks, the corporation has also been issuing challans of Rs 500 against vehicles that haven’t paid toll tax using RFID tags. The action was taken after the corporation had from August 31, made it mandatory for all commercial vehicles to enter Delhi on payment of toll tax/ECC through RFID system only.

RFID tags can be obtained and recharged at 39 point of sale systems set up at city borders. The tags can also be recharged online on the SDMC website (www.ecctagssdmc.com) and MCD-Toll mobile app. Around 6 lakh vehicles enter the capital every day.

Members of the erstwhile Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA), Sunita Narain and Bhure Lal, had earlier said the expansion of the RFID system was one of the key projects that needed to be expedited. RFID, if implemented well, helps at three levels: reducing pollution by minimising congestion at toll booths due to manual collection; minimising corruption as human interference will be less; and stopping polluting or old diesel vehicles older than 10 years.