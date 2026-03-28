Commercial LPG supply now increased to 70%, says Delhi minister

According to the statement, hospitality and food-related establishments, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units and dairies, received the largest daily share at 3,375 cylinders.

The Delhi government has increased commercial LPG allocation to 70% of previous levels, minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday as he underlined that there is no supply shortage in the city. This comes after the latest directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Now, about 6,300 cylinders of 19 kg will be available on a daily basis for commercial establishments in the Capital (against the normal consumption of 9,000 cylinders), according to an official statement.

According to the statement, hospitality and food-related establishments, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units and dairies, received the largest daily share at 3,375 cylinders.

“Delhi’s industries and eateries can now operate without disruption. This 70% allocation is a direct result of coordinated efforts at the Centre and state level,” said Sirsa.