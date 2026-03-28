Commercial LPG supply now increased to 70%, says Delhi minister

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The Delhi government has increased commercial LPG allocation to 70% of previous levels, minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday as he underlined that there is no supply shortage in the city. This comes after the latest directives from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Now, about 6,300 cylinders of 19 kg will be available on a daily basis for commercial establishments in the Capital (against the normal consumption of 9,000 cylinders), according to an official statement.
According to the statement, hospitality and food-related establishments, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas, food processing units and dairies, received the largest daily share at 3,375 cylinders.
“Delhi’s industries and eateries can now operate without disruption. This 70% allocation is a direct result of coordinated efforts at the Centre and state level,” said Sirsa.
Continuous monitoring shows no hoarding or panic, with booking details reflecting normal demand patterns across Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), he said.
“The Delhi government remains committed to fair distribution, urging consumers to book promptly and apply for PNG where feasible,” Sirsa added.
“There is absolutely no shortage; supplies are stable, thanks to proactive measures,” Sirsa said.
Essential services such as education, healthcare, transport and public utilities have been allocated 225 cylinders, while similar quantities have been earmarked for caterers, government institutions and community kitchens.
Sports facilities and stadiums will receive 270 cylinders, the statement said, adding that 5 kg refills for migrant workers and students have also been provided.
On Thursday, Sirsa said the government has increased the commercial LPG cylinder allocation from 20% to 50% of average daily consumption, raising the supply from 1,800 to 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day.
Amid the war in West Asia, the Food and Supplies department had on March 14 capped the daily regulated supply of commercial LPG cylinders at 20% of the city’s average daily consumption – 1,800 cylinders in place of the usual 9,000 – dividing consumers into eight priority sectors with hospitals, educational institutions, Railways and airports getting 100% allocation.
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