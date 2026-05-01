Commercial LPG price hike: Will dining out get more expensive? Here’s what Gurgaon eateries say

With commercial LPG cylinder rates seeing the steepest hikes in recent times, restaurants in Gurgaon said they will feel the pinch but are considering whether to pass on the costs to customers right away.
Amid rising global energy prices due to the Iran-US war, commercial cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 993 on Friday morning, effective immediately. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Gurgaon now stands at Rs 3,088, up from Rs 2,095. It is Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi. Domestic LPG rates remain unchanged.
Vivek Thacker, proprietor of the popular Civil Line Wala chole bhature outlet, said he hopes the hike is temporary. “Definitely, there will be losses, but let us wait and watch. The burden will increase on everyone, from sales to customers, but we will not pass on the hike right now…”
Akshit Behl, growth and investment head at Khadak Singh Da Dhaba, which has eight outlets in Gurgaon, explained that the price hike will be incremental.
“Now, with even prices of raw material increasing, we will have to pass on the costs to the customers, but gradually. As of now, we will start with a 10-12% hike so the customer does not feel the pinch immediately and suddenly… A bigger hike may follow in the coming months.”
Pranav Rungta, vice-president at the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), said it was the highest hike in prices in his memory.
“There will naturally be inflationary pressures. But prices also tend to be fluid, so let us see how long the hike holds. For us, gas is not that big a component of overall costs to warrant an immediate steep hike for customers, but it will likely have to be increased in the coming weeks,” he said.
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“Other raw materials like dairy will also see price rises, so at some point, there will be a ripple effect on commodity prices. It is an unprecedented situation, but at the same time, increasing prices also has its own costs in terms of reprinting menus. We will wait and watch, but it will have an impact for sure,” he added.
Bharat Yadav, president of the Haryana LPG Dealers Association, said he has received at least three calls from Gurgaon customers since morning asking that their industrial cylinder orders be put on hold.
“The industry will not be able to survive. The rumour of a hike was floating yesterday, so many maximised their purchases,” he said.
When the war first broke out in March, several small eateries in the city had said they were being forced to either buy commercial cylinders in black or downsize menus and operational time. This crisis, though, has eased, said restaurant owners.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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