Commercial LPG price hike: Will dining out get more expensive? Here’s what Gurgaon eateries say

Commercial LPG price hike has raised costs for Gurgaon restaurants, prompting many to consider gradual menu price increases while others adopt a cautious approach. (File Photo)

With commercial LPG cylinder rates seeing the steepest hikes in recent times, restaurants in Gurgaon said they will feel the pinch but are considering whether to pass on the costs to customers right away.

Amid rising global energy prices due to the Iran-US war, commercial cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 993 on Friday morning, effective immediately. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Gurgaon now stands at Rs 3,088, up from Rs 2,095. It is Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi. Domestic LPG rates remain unchanged.

Vivek Thacker, proprietor of the popular Civil Line Wala chole bhature outlet, said he hopes the hike is temporary. “Definitely, there will be losses, but let us wait and watch. The burden will increase on everyone, from sales to customers, but we will not pass on the hike right now…”