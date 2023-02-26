I think I will try and forget that I got the Nobel: Annie Ernaux

n 2021, a year before she won the Nobel Prize for Literature, the rumour mills had been on overdrive about Annie Ernaux’s odds of being conferred literature’s top prize. Ernaux, who had recently turned 81, was filled with disquiet about the speculation. “I thought they are going to take away my old age from me now,” says the writer, with a little laugh.

A year later, when she became the first French woman to receive the prize, nothing changed and yet everything did. For one, it afforded her less time to spend with her writing — “In a few months, I think I will try and forget that I got the Nobel Prize”.

But it also brought home an understanding of the impact her work has had. “This consciousness of my work or my place as a writer in the world, it was something that I wasn’t really aware of before I got the Nobel,” says Ernaux.

Her first visit to India as part of a delegation of 16 authors to represent France, the guest of honour at the New Delhi World Book Fair that took off on Saturday, is part of the celebratory aftermath of this global acknowledgement.

Ernaux, who lives in Cergy, on the outskirts of Paris, has been a literary institution in France for years. The availability of translations of her most well-known works in recent years and the endorsement of the Nobel Prize has now taken her work to new readerships, with whom the universality of her feminine experience has struck a chord. In the little over one week that she will be in India, there are inaugurations to attend, lectures to be delivered and movie screenings and open-house sessions to take part in. It could be an exhausting whirl for an octogenarian, but Ernaux has never been averse to new experiences.

At the end of A Woman’s Story (1987), her memoir spanning from her birth in 1940 up to 2007, that was shortlisted for the 2019 International Booker Prize, Ernaux wrote: “This isn’t a biography. Neither is it a novel. Maybe a cross between literature, sociology and history.”

For over five decades and more than 20 books, Ernaux has turned the art of the memoir into a political act of record and rebellion, looking at her life with both a sociologist’s curiosity and an archivist’s diligence. In a world increasingly given to prioritising the individual over the collective, Ernaux has taken the conceit of the memoir to do quite the reverse. In distilled prose, she examines the events that have shaped her — her working-class roots in a Normandy town; the liberation of education; her relationships with her parents, husband and lovers; the disenfranchisement of one’s own body because of laws made by men and her struggle with ill-health — and transforms them into an exploration of history and an individual’s place in its ranks.

“I started writing when I was 20 from a deep sense of unease, which you could say was a really bad love story in a way. (Her marriage to Philippe Ernaux had been unravelling at the time). Writing for me was not so much about documenting as about throwing light on things. Since my childhood, there were some parts of my life that were in the shadows, concealed from the world, including my origins, as if I wasn’t born in a given place, that I had concealed my working-class origins. Because I could study, I transitioned from the world to which I was born to another one, which was different and which had its own nuances and that changed me, too, as a person. Before you start writing, things are amorphous, and you need to give it a form and then find meaning in it. It creates something which we call a book, and it gives life to something that concerns me but not just me at the same time,” says the writer of works such as A Man’s Place (1983), Simple Passion (1991) and Shame (1996).

Advertisement

Looking back, Ernaux says it was the seventies when she came into her own. She was at the cusp of 40 then, old enough to have had a wealth of experiences, clear enough to know in her mind the things that were worth fighting for. “Contraception, abortion, reproductive and sexual rights, gender equality and the education of children” that had a bearing for future generations of not just women, but also of men.

“It was a time which focussed a lot on liberty. In political terms, too, these were the years we were all seeking different lives or the possibility of it,” she says.

Now, from the vantage point of age, she is aware of the fragility of life. “You become more sensitive, more receptive to things in your eighties as opposed to what it is in your sixties. It’s a fact of seeing people of my generation, or even younger, going away, dying, that moves me. It makes me compare life to a tree, whose leaves are falling one by one, and you don’t know which one will fall next,” she says. But there are still joys to be and treasured — “the lucidity and the clarity”, the inheritance of a “long view of the past” that has seen war and suffering and knows its futility, and the ability to take critics with a pinch of salt. “It’s vain to think that at this age I will change,” she says.