Coming soon: CNG buses with lifts

The Delhi Cabinet Friday approved a proposal to install hydraulic lifts in 1,000 standard floor CNG buses and reimburse the private firms which will procure and run these vehicles under the cluster services.

Advertising

The installation of the hydraulic lifts are aimed at making the buses easier to access for the disabled.

The move was necessitated following orders of the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court after a disability rights activist moved against the proposal to procure standard-floor buses.

“The Cabinet approved the proposal to allow the reimbursement of the overall cost of fitment of lifts on 1,000 buses, at a benchmark cost of Rs 3,63,396 per bus, amounting to a total of Rs 36,33,96,000 (including GST), to the concessionaires,” an official statement said.

The total cost includes annual maintenance charge for a period of 10 years.

“The technology of fitment of lifts is new in India for standard floor buses. The prototype of buses with hydraulic lifts for wheel chair bound commuters has been prepared,” the statement added.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has deferred the proposal to procure 1,000 electric buses.