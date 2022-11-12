Coming 2024: Mega transit hub at Anand Vihar

By 2024, Anand Vihar is set to become Delhi’s first mega transit hub with seamless connectivity between the upcoming Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) and different modes of transport, including Metro, railways and inter-state bus terminals of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, apart from local modes of commute.

The different modes of transport that the RRTS station will integrate under the multi-modal integration are the Swami Vivekananda (Anand Vihar) inter-state bus stand located at a distance of 150 metres, the city bus stand at 150 metres, the UPSRTC bus stand at Kaushambi at 100 metres, Pink and Blue Metro lines at 50 metres and the Anand Vihar Railway Station located at a distance of 200 metres.

At present, a foot overbridge (FOB) connects the Metro complex to Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg. Facilities like lifts, stairs and escalators will be provided to connect the RRTS station to it.

According to officials, it is also the city’s first station that is only one level below the ground. “This station is being constructed by top-down method, that is, construction is first done at the ground level and then progresses to the underground level. Four sudarshan (tunnel boring machines) are engaged in the construction of tunnels for the corridor near the station. Two of these tunnels are being constructed from Anand Vihar towards New Ashok Nagar for 3 km, and from Anand Vihar towards Sahibabad for 2 km,” said NCRTC managing director Vinay Kumar Singh.

He added, “The base slab and concourse level of this station have been completed, and construction of the platform level is nearing completion. Currently, the construction of the roof of the concourse level is being carried out. The track laying at the platform level will commence soon.”

NCRTC officials said the main aim of the RRTS project is to reduce traffic congestion and the involvement of motorised vehicles, and push people towards maximum usage of public transportation. The NCRTC also has plans to develop influence zones under the trans-oriented development (TOD).

Initially, the station was planned to be constructed at about 8 metres below the concourse level and 16 metres below the rail level. But, the depth would have led to the addition of more lifts, staircases and escalators, making travelling difficult for the public, especially for persons with disability. The station plan was redesigned, and the depth was reduced to 8 metres, and the concourse level was shifted to ground level.

Advertisement

Officials said that two parallel tunnels for the movement of trains in the underground sections of RRTS will also be provided. A cross-passage at approximately every 250 metres for the safety of passengers in case of any emergency will also be added. The RRTS tunnel will have ventilation ducts to ensure air movement and a 60 cm to 90 cm wide side walkway to assist in maintenance activities and emergencies.

This is one of the key arterial stations, as it will provide major interchanging facilities to all three upcoming RRTS corridors — Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-SNB-Panipat and Delhi-Alwar.

Currently, the construction work is going in full swing on the first Delhi-Meerut corridor, and the construction on the priority corridor, from Sahibabad to Duhai, will be completed by March 2023, and the section will be operational for public use by 2025. The trial run on the 17-km-long priority section will start by the end of this month.