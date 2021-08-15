Come to work on time or face action: WCD department to officials

The Delhi government’s Women and Child Development Department has warned its officials of strict action after some of them said they were reporting late to work due to Covid restrictions on public transport systems.

Last month, the department had issued show-cause notices to 49 officials for coming late.

In a memorandum, the WCD department said it did not find the justification given by the officials satisfactory since everyone is aware of the restrictions imposed by the government on public transport systems. “… and officials should have started early for office to ensure their attendance as per official timings,” it said.