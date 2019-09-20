Colour-coded stickers for cars: EPCA raps AAP govt

Anti-pollution watchdog Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority Thursday pulled up the Delhi government over “lack of decisive steps” on its part in getting colour-coded stickers and High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for vehicles registered before October 2018.

While colour-coded stickers, mandated by the Supreme Court, indicate the fuel type used by a vehicle, tamper-proof HSRPs are aimed at preventing thefts and contraband activities through swapping number plates.

At an EPCA meeting Thursday, a representative of the Delhi government’s transport department said two tenders floated by the department to roll out the process have failed, leading to the delay.

The EPCA, headed by Bhure Lal, said it will seek the SC’s intervention over the delay. While UP and Rajasthan informed EPCA that they are in the process of floating tenders, Haryana said it has managed to fit 2.58 lakh old vehicles with these features.

Meanwhile, EPCA said that it will write to the police commissioners of Delhi, Haryana and UP over videos allegedly showing policemen allowing vehicles to enter Delhi without paying mandatory taxes and environment compensation charge.