7 colonies, 21,000 homes: Inside Modi govt’s plan to give modern housing to thousands of government employees

Utilising a self-financing model, agencies like NBCC and CPWD are set to complete the massive redevelopment project by 2028

Written by: Devansh Mittal
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 04:33 PM IST
buildings6,600 additional flats are set to come up across Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Kasturba Nagar as part of the project. (Source: File/ Representational)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a key move to address the shortage of government housing in the National Capital Region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated newly built government flats and laid the foundation stone for additional housing and office projects under the redevelopment of seven General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies.

The new units, numbering 2,700, are located in Sarojini Nagar and Kasturba Nagar. While 6,600 additional flats are set to come up across Netaji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Kasturba Nagar as part of the project.

Behind the project

The redevelopment of seven GPRA colonies is among the largest government housing renewal projects undertaken by the central government.

Approved by the Union Cabinet on July 5, 2016, the programme aims to replace ageing government housing colonies with higher-density residential complexes and modern infrastructure while optimising land use in the city.

According to a Delhi Urban Arts Commission report, the GPRA colonies in Delhi date back to the pre-independence era. One of the first colonies came up in the Lodhi area in the 1940s to accommodate central government employees and staff. The pattern was followed, which resulted in over 50 GPRA colonies within Delhi.

These accommodations are under the administrative control of the Directorate of Estates (DoE) in Delhi.

Under the plan, seven old colonies — Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur — are being redeveloped.

Story continues below this ad

The existing housing stock of about 12,970 flats, most of which were Type I to Type IV government quarters built several decades ago, is being replaced with more than 21,000 modern residential units.

All employees of the central government, as well as Delhi government staff who are working in offices specifically declared eligible for the General Pool, are entitled for allotment of accommodation from the General Pool.

Once completed by around 2028, it will create a built-up area of about 65.42 lakh square metres, significantly higher than the earlier housing stock. The overall project cost is estimated to cost around Rs 32,000 crore.

What features will the new complexes have?

The new housing complexes are being designed with modern urban infrastructure and sustainability features. These include centralised services, green building standards, rainwater harvesting systems, solar rooftop panels, solid and liquid waste management systems and energy monitoring facilities. Buildings will also incorporate fire detection systems, integrated security infrastructure, power backup and electric vehicle charging points.

Story continues below this ad

The redevelopment also includes social infrastructure such as community facilities, internal roads, parking areas and public utilities aimed at improving living conditions within the colonies.

Apart from residential units, the project also includes office infrastructure. Government office space is being developed at Netaji Nagar, while a commercial office complex called Bharat Business Park is planned in Sarojini Nagar.

According to official data, more than 25 lakh sqm of construction has already been completed across the seven colonies.

Who is implementing the mega project?

The project is being implemented by two agencies. NBCC India Limited, a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is redeveloping Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar and Nauroji Nagar. The Central Public Works Department is implementing redevelopment in Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur.

Story continues below this ad

The NBCC has previously completed the redevelopment of GPRA colonies at New Motibagh and East Kidwai Nagar. NBCC has already completed the redevelopment of Nauroji Nagar by completing the World Trade Center which was inaugurated in January 2025.

The redevelopment follows a self-financing model in which commercial space developed in parts of the project — particularly along major corridors such as Ring Road — is monetised to finance the housing construction. This model is intended to reduce the burden on the government budget while enabling large-scale urban redevelopment.

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
twitter

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 10: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments