College senior held for doctor murder in Agra

On Thursday, Tiwari was arrested for allegedly killing her.

At 4.10 pm Tuesday, Dr Yogita Gautam (31), who was on Covid-19 duty at Agra’s SN Medical College, frantically called up her brother in Delhi and told him how she was being threatened with violence by another doctor. Shaken, Yogita’s parents and brother immediately left for Agra. The threats were from Dr Vivek Tiwari, a college senior who had allegedly been pressuring her to marry him for years.

On Wednesday morning, Yogita’s body was found at a desolate spot in Agra’s Bamroli area — barely two km away from her rented house. On Thursday, Tiwari was arrested for allegedly killing her. Babloo Kumar, SSP Agra, said, “We have recovered CCTV footage of Gautam sitting in Tiwari’s SUV car outside her house around 7.30 pm Tuesday. During interrogation, Tiwari told us that the two had been in a relationship for seven years, and he was visiting her from UP’s Jalaun. He said the two used to argue a lot, and on Tuesday he killed her. He said he first strangled her, and then stabbed her to ensure she was dead. He then dumped her body in an empty plot.”

Yogita’s brother Mohindra said Tiwari was her senior during their MBBS days. “He liked her from the start but it was always a one-sided affair, she never reciprocated. In fact, his number was blocked on her phone. So he called Yogita’s landlady and asked her about Yogita’s whereabouts on Tuesday. After she refused, he landed up at her house and lured her out somehow,” he claimed. This, as per police, was around 7.30 pm.

By the time Yogita’s family reached Agra, she was missing. The family submitted a kidnapping complaint against Tiwari, after Yogita stopped responding to their calls and messages. “Hours after this, the body of a woman matching the description of the missing person was found. We asked the family to identify the body and it was Dr Gautam. We immediately contacted Jalaun Police, since the doctor hailed from the area, and the arrest was made. The accused has confessed to the murder and will be sent to judicial custody,” said SSP Kumar.

Yogita completed her MBBS from a medical college in Moradabad and it was there that she met Tiwari. Her brother said, “She just turned 31 on August 11… On Independence Day, she got her postgraduate exam result. She was the first obstetrician in Agra to deliver the baby of a Covid-19 positive patient in April… It was a risk she took, even though at that time, there weren’t any safety precautions such as PPE. She was recognised by the DM of the district for this… We were so proud of her,” said Mohindra.

Yogita’s family claimed she kept declining Tiwari’s marriage proposal and in January, her father too spoke to Tiwari and told him that she didn’t want to marry him.

