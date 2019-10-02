College professor’s find: New spider in Odisha

A new trapdoor species of spider from Odisha has been discovered by an assistant professor of GGSIPU. It has been named ‘Idiops nilagiri’, after the town from which it was found during field surveys.

Advertising

Assistant professor Sanjay Keshari Das, said it was a “new mygalomorph species”. It has been named ‘Idiops nilagiri’ after Nilagiri town in the Baleswar district of Odisha.

The findings have also been published in the Journal of Asia Pacific Biodiversity.

The spider is “medium” in size, about 8-13 mm in length. Das said with the newest discovery, the genus Idiops, has gone up to 95 species worldwide, of which 12 are present in India. Overall, it takes the global spider count to 48,277 and Indian spider count to 1,910 species, of which 263 species are recorded from Odisha.“Among Indian spiders, only 116 species belonging to 33 genera and 8 families are mygalomorph spiders. Mygalomorphs are relatively large and live long,” said Das.

“The new species represent front-eyed trapdoors. Females of trapdoor spiders live in tubular burrows with their walls lined by silk. Males are smaller in size…They are nocturnal in nature,” said Das.