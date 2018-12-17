Colleague of news anchor who fell to death arrested

The colleague of a 24-year-old news anchor, who died after falling off the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment in Noida’s Sector 77, was arrested on Sunday. Rahul Awasthi, Radhika Kaushik’s colleague from Zee Rajasthan, was at her home when she fell off the balcony, around 3.30 am Friday. The woman’s family had accused Awasthi of pushing her off the balcony.

Advertising

SHO (Sector 49) Girija Shankar Tripathi said: “On the basis of testimonies provided by people in the building, scientific and circumstantial evidence and the post-mortem report, Rahul has been arrested under section 304 (attempt to murder). He will be presented before the court within 24 hours. Further investigation is pending as other evidence is being procured and examined.”

Awasthi had earlier told The Indian Express: “It was an accident. I saw her on the balcony before going to the washroom for two minutes. When I came back, I realised she had fallen off the balcony. I have no role to play in her death.”

Awasthi hails from Udaipur and resides in Noida’s Sector 134. A colleague said he has been working with the organisation for the last four years and is a senior anchor/producer.

Advertising

According to her colleagues, Radhika and Rahul had recently covered the Rajasthan assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report has attributed Radhika’s death to internal bleeding and rupture of organs.

“As per the report, Radhika died due to excessive bleeding. Due to the impact of the fall, her lungs collapsed and she suffered excessive damage to her cranium. The nature of injuries clearly suggests the cause of death was the fall from such a height itself. It has also ruled out any signs of struggle prior to death,” SHO Tripathi said.

Radhika had been working with Zee Rajasthan for the last couple of months. She was earlier posted in Hyderabad. She received her education from Jaipur and pursued postgraduation from a media school in Delhi.