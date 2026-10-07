Coldplay skipped Delhi, Gorillaz will too. Why global artists are choosing other cities

In the past year, Delhi-NCR has seen a spate of mega concerts, from hip hop star Travis Scott and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and is set to host upcoming shows by Fred Again and Khalid.

It is currently India’s second-largest concert market, accounting for nearly 17% of concerts and live events in the country — about half the share of Mumbai.

Yet some international artists planning India tours are skipping the national capital altogether, choosing Mumbai and Bengaluru — and, in some cases, smaller cities such as Guwahati and Ahmedabad — instead.

For instance, English rock band Gorillaz is heading to Guwahati, Bengaluru and Mumbai in January next year. Post Malone performed at Guwahati last year while Coldplay only did shows in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Many other artists like Enrique Iglesias and John Mayer only did concerts in Mumbai. Guns N’ Roses is headed to Guwahati in November after Bengaluru.

For organisers and industry executives, the choice of city is increasingly about more than just audience size. They pointed to several factors behind the decision, from state subsidies and audience spending patterns to concerns around women’s safety and air pollution in Delhi.

To be sure, the Delhi government has been pushing to strengthen the Capital’s concert economy, seeking to attract major international and homegrown artists and the wider economic activity that comes with them. After it emerged that high stadium rentals were an issue, in October last year, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) made it cheaper to host events at its venues by 40-50%.

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Cities compete for global artists

Deepak Choudhary, managing director of the event company Eva Live, said different states are increasingly seeking to attract concerts through subsidies.

Speaking about the Guns N’ Roses tour, he said, “Mumbai, they’ve already done. Then they (are going) to Bengaluru, which is an automatic number two. Subsequently, instead of Delhi, they (are headed) to Guwahati because Assam subsidised the cost. The state government supported in a large way through sponsorship,” Chaudhary explained.

In 2024, Canadian artist Bryan Adams had performed in Meghalaya. Both Meghalaya and Assam have concert tourism policies, which subsidise part of the cost of organising the concert and simplify related processes, in return of expected gains to the state’s economy.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer, Live Events, BookMyShow, disagreed. “What we are seeing is a very robust and continuous decentralisation of demand. Delhi continues to be a strong and important market, while these other cities have also shown endeavor and initiative.”

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He added that this is the story of India. “We are growing in all directions and we are going fast. But that does not mean Delhi is any less important,” he said.

Why putting on a show is harder in Delhi

An industry executive argued that the condition of venue infrastructure is not good in Delhi and a lot of money is spent on refurbishment.

“For instance, the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is a great venue. All it needs is to be maintained, have clean toilets, well educated and well spoken, helpful staff who have answers. When we go and ask them about the rigging capacity, they don’t know. They don’t have basic layouts on digital files, so we have to make even the basic models ourselves,” the executive said.

He added that coordinating with government agencies is much easier in other states.

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Mohit Bijlani, Founder of events management company Team Innovation, agreed. “In a massive metropolitan capital like Delhi, traffic, venue accessibility, permissions and crowd movement can make large-scale shows more complicated to execute. Because it is the seat of administration, the capital naturally requires meticulous coordination across multiple regulatory bodies, which can add layers of administrative planning for a promoter,” he said.

Upneet Bhatia, who has worked as a project director for Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Backstreet Boys, among other artists, said people don’t come to a concert just for the artist. “They come for the whole experience,” she said. “If they are spending so much money and time, venues need to have proper hygiene, free drinking water, a medical professional on ground, and support for traffic and parking.”

The industry executive also said air pollution is a key factor which weighs on the minds of artists and their teams. “It is very important for an international singer to justify the ticket price by giving his heart and soul, and building a great production, right? So, they have to sing live. But they also need to be protective of their voice. This is why the artist could be a little apprehensive,” she believes.

Different cities, different concert crowds

Organisers also feel that different audiences have different tastes. “For instance, a rock band will prefer going to Bengaluru rather than Delhi, since it has a South-Indian based audience which is well travelled. Shillong will also be a strong option, since it is known as the rock and music capital of India. On the other hand, a Punjabi artist will prefer Delhi and may not be able to sell out in Bengaluru,” Chaudhary of Eva Live said.

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He also said paying capacity is another consideration. “If a person from Mumbai is willing to pay Rs 10,000 for a ticket, the audience will be willing to pay Rs 9,000 in Bangalore, and the same will be Rs 8,000 in Delhi.”

Another industry executive said Delhi also has a larger market for complimentary tickets, which can affect advance sales. “In Bengaluru and Mumbai, if people know an artist or festival is coming, they are excited and buy tickets. In Delhi, people tend to wait until the last minute, hoping they will get a complimentary ticket from someone,” the executive said.