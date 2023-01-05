Coldest night of the winter so far in Delhi, temperature drops to 2.8 degrees

With the minimum temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celsius early on Thursday, the national capital recorded the coldest night of the winter so far.

The minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather station is four notches below the normal for this time of the year. At Lodhi Road, the minimum temperature was even lower at 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog persisted in the city at 8.30 am with visibility of around 50 m at the IGI Airport, Palam, and Safdarjung. Moderate to dense fog remains on the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates that cold wave conditions are likely in Delhi on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 17 degrees Celsius, below the normal of around 19 degrees for this time of the year.

Delhi also recorded a chilly day on Wednesday, when the maximum temperature during the day settled at around 16.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal at Safdarjung. The weather station at Safdarjung provides a marker for the city.

Delhi is likely to see some respite from the cold next week as the maximum temperature is set to rise to 20 degrees by January 10 and the minimum temperature could return to around 7 degrees by January 9.