Cold Wave: Over 260 trains cancelled, 30 flights delayed due to fog in national capital

More than 260 trains were cancelled on Monday due to bad weather conditions in the national capital, the railway department said. The services took a hit as visibility continued to remain low in Delhi due to dense fog on Monday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s latest update, visibility in Delhi’s Safdarjung area was at 25m and 50m at Palam this morning. “A total of 267 trains, including 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains and 40 sub-urban trains, were cancelled,” a railways official said.

Earlier on Sunday, around 335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short-terminated due to foggy weather.

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, five flights were diverted and 30 were delayed due to the foggy conditions, officials at the Airport said. The IGI Airport at Palam has been blanketed in dense fog since around 1 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.

At 8.30 am, visibility at Palam was around 50 metres, while visibility at Safdarjung and the Ridge was lower at around 25 metres. At 9 am, the Delhi Airport issued advisory alerting passengers of dense fog that might affect flight operations and asking flyers to contact airlines for flight information.

The cold wave conditions continued to grip the national capital as the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded in January since 2008.

The weather prompted the Delhi Government to extend winter vacation for schools until January 15.

