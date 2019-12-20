Cold wave sweeps Delhi: Over 100 trains running late due to dense fog

Fog engulfs Delhi airport on Friday (Express Photo) Fog engulfs Delhi airport on Friday (Express Photo)

Cold wave intensified across North India Friday, affecting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi. Some flights were also affected due to crew operational limitations, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi was enveloped in dense fog with minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a day after the national capital recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest.

More than 100 trains were running late due to fog in Delhi which affected rail traffic under the Northern Railways with delays of up to two hours. The Northern Railway comprises five divisions — Ambala, Delhi, Ferozepur, Lucknow and Moradabad covering Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh.



Meanwhile, all schools in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been ordered to remain shut today due to cold weather conditions. The district administration has ordered FIRs against 13 schools in Ghaziabad for not obeying the state government’s order Thursday.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI it was observed that even after the administrative order was circulated by district inspector of schools (DIOS), some schools stayed opened.

Falling temperatures, high humidity and low wind speed led to a dip in the air quality of the city. The overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 265 at 6 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’, while the AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App