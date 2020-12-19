Cold wave in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature dips to 2.7°C in Jaffarpur

At Agrasen ki Baoli on Friday. Amit Mehra

At 2.7 degrees Celsius, southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Friday under a cold wave that hit some parts of the city, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This was the lowest minimum or night time temperature recorded so far this winter, however, the temperature was higher — 4.4 degrees Celsius — at the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi.

Cold wave and cold day conditions are being recorded in Delhi over the past four days, in which temperatures dip significantly below normal.

IMD scientists have attributed the dip in mercury to winds blowing from the western Himalayan region, where it had been snowing earlier this week.

Maximum or day time temperature increased to 19.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, higher than 15.2 degrees recorded at Safdarjung on Thursday, when the IMD declared a severe cold day in the city.

In some areas, the mercury dipped lower, including at west Delhi’s Palam, where maximum temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius and at Jaffarpur where it was 18.9 degrees.

Lodhi Road and Ayanagar also recorded low minimum temperatures at 3.8 and 3.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional meteorological centre, said, “Maximum temperature rose because fog conditions over Punjab and Haryana reduced, which warmed up cold winds blowing from the western Himalayan region. A Western Disturbance is also forecast to bring light rain to the plains and light snowfall at the mountains around December 22, which would cause day time temperature to rise further.”

