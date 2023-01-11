Cold wave events have been decreasing in Delhi since 2015: NDMA report

Even as Delhi-NCR reeled under a cold wave over the past week, with temperatures in the national capital dipping to as low as 1.9 degree Celsius, a paper published by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in 2021 has found that the number of cold wave events in Delhi and Chandigarh has actually been showing “a decreasing trend since 2015” as have cold wave related deaths.

The paper by NDMA’s Dr Sreeja S Nair has looked at cold wave incidences from 1995 to 2020 and found “no significant change” in the geographical distribution of cold waves during this period. Fifteen states and Union Territories out of the 36 are annually affected by cold waves.

The number of cold wave days and affected states were significantly low in the year 2021, the report finds, and there was a significant decrease in the number of states reported to be affected by a cold wave in 2020.

According to the national level analysis, the number of states affected by cold waves is not showing any significant rise or fall in trend except in 2020, when only 10 out of 36 states and UTs experienced cold waves.

“However, during after 2015, in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand as well as Himachal Pradesh, cold wave events indicated a rising trend. Cold waves in the four states of Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya were showing a rising trend after 2015. The number of cold wave events in Delhi and Chandigarh is showing a decreasing trend since 2015,” it says.

A cold wave is a rapid fall in temperature within 24 hours to a level requiring substantially increased protection for agriculture, industry, commerce, and social activities. Cold wave conditions for the plains are when the minimum temperature is 10 degree Celsius or below and is 4.5 degree Celsius less than normal for two consecutive days.

For coastal stations, the threshold value of a minimum temperature of 10 degree Celsius is rarely reached. However, local residents do feel discomfort due to the wind chill factor which reduces the minimum temperature by a few degrees upon the wind speed. A wind chill factor is a measure of the cooling effect of the wind on the temperature of the air.

India’s ‘core cold wave zone’ covers Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana.

“During 23 of the last 38 years (1980-2018), the human death toll in India due to cold waves was higher than that due to heat waves. Cold waves and frost is added to the central list of disasters and hence eligible for assistance from National Disaster Response Funds in the 12th Finance Commission. Cold waves are common in the plains of north India with foggy conditions that prevail during the winter season for several days or weeks at a stretch. It affects the day-to-day life of local people,” says the paper.

Cold waves can lead to death or injury of humans and also livestock. The mortality rates show a marked increase in areas with recurrent cold waves. The total loss of human lives due to the cold wave during the 1995-2020 period is 19,126 with 1149 people losing their lives in 2015 alone and which recorded the highest number of human deaths due to cold waves according to NCRB.

“It can also be noted that during the period 2005-15, the number of human lives lost due to cold wave incidents was maximum and decreased after 2015 in most of the states. The highest number of Cold Wave-related deaths i.e. 5023 persons reported in Uttar Pradesh which accounts for 26% of the total deaths in India during the 1995-2020 period. Bihar and Punjab followed UP in terms of human life lost due to cold wave,” says the report.

Cold wave-related deaths have shown an increasing trend in UP, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir while there has been a decreasing trend in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal after 2015.