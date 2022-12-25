Cold wave continues in Delhi, temperature dips to 3 degrees in some areas

Minimum temperatures in parts of Delhi dipped to 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning as cold wave conditions continued in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and northwest Rajasthan.

While the minimum temperature at the observatory at Delhi Ridge was recorded as 3 degrees Celsius, at Ayanagar, it was 3.5 degrees Celsius.

At Safdarjung, which is Delhi’s official observatory, the temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

According to India Meteorological Department officials, the temperature is expected to dip to 4 degrees Celsius at the observatory on Monday.

The city has seen an unusually warm December till last week, with the day and night temperatures remaining above normal. In the last week, however, the temperatures have started to dip.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal for this time of the year. Over the remaining week, the maximum temperature is expected to be between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is expected to rise again to between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius after dipping to 4 degrees on Monday.

Shallow fog was also observed in the city in the morning.