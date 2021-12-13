Cold day in the capital, remembering 2001 Parliament attack victims: Delhi in photos

Clean-up continues at Ghazipur border. Police said roads will be cleared once all protesters have left the site. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Children at the Rose Garden in Noida on Monday. The minimum temperature during the day is likely to settle at around 7 degrees Celsius in Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Children at the Rose Garden in Noida on Monday. The minimum temperature during the day is likely to settle at around 7 degrees Celsius in Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) An anti-smog gun deployed at ITO to contain pollution in New Delhi on Monday. The air quality, meanwhile, could remain in the ‘poor’ or lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) An anti-smog gun deployed at ITO to contain pollution in New Delhi on Monday. The air quality, meanwhile, could remain in the ‘poor’ or lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) CRPF personnel pay homage to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, on the 20th anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) CRPF personnel pay homage to those who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, on the 20th anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana with CRPF personnel and family members of the martyrs after paying homage on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Monday. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana with CRPF personnel and family members of the martyrs after paying homage on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Monday. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Farmer leaders offer prayers at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara before leaving from New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Farmer leaders offer prayers at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara before leaving from New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

