‘Cold day’ conditions in Delhi for 2nd day in a row, may persist on Sunday too

With the maximum temperature falling below normal, ‘cold day’ conditions were recorded in parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

A ‘cold day’ is recorded when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degree Celsius below the normal, and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degree Celsius.

The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 14.8 degree Celsius on Saturday, five degrees below the normal. This is the lowest maximum temperature recorded at the station so far this winter.

The weather observatory at the Ridge recorded a ‘severe’ cold day with the maximum temperature standing at 12.7 degree Celsius, seven degrees below the normal. A ‘severe’ cold day is recorded when the maximum temperature dips 6.5 degrees or more below the normal. The lowest maximum temperature on the day was recorded at Narela with a temperature of 10.7 degrees.

The city has been enveloped in fog over the past two days. The fog over Delhi during the day which prevented sunlight from reaching the surface, along with light winds, contributed to the drop in maximum temperatures in the national capital, according to IMD scientists.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was 6.1 degree Celsius, a notch below the normal. The IMD has forecasted a ‘cold day’ for Delhi on Sunday as well. The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be 14 degree Celsius, while the minimum is predicted to stand at 6 degree Celsius. Moderate fog remains on the forecast for Jan 17 and 18. The minimum temperature is forecasted to climb back up to 9 degree Celsius by Jan 20, while the maximum temperature is also likely to rise to around 19 degrees by then, going by the IMD forecast. A western disturbance is likely to affect parts of northwest India from Jan 18 onwards and the IMD has predicted the possibility of rainfall for Delhi on Jan 21. Western disturbances are storms that bring winter rainfall to northwest India.

Meanwhile, the AQI on Saturday was 258, in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin. The 24-hour average AQI at Anand Vihar was 356, in the ‘very poor’ category at 7 pm, while it stood at 311 at ITO, 364 at Jahangirpuri and 280 at Chandni Chowk. The AQI is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday and Monday, on account of low wind speed and foggy conditions, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.