City wakes up to a cold Christmas, quiet festivities at Sacred Heart Cathedral: Delhi in Photos

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi’s air quality index was recorded in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning with the AQI clocking 412 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. Air quality is likely to improve after December 27 onwards, the Air Quality Early Warning System’s forecast indicates. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi’s air quality index was recorded in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning with the AQI clocking 412 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. Air quality is likely to improve after December 27 onwards, the Air Quality Early Warning System’s forecast indicates. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Outside Sacred Heart Cathedral on Christmas Day, Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Outside Sacred Heart Cathedral on Christmas Day, Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The church remained closed for visitors to maintain Covid protocol. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The church remained closed for visitors to maintain Covid protocol. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Only 200 people each, who had registered online, were allowed inside the premises for mass. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Only 200 people each, who had registered online, were allowed inside the premises for mass. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

