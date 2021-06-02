Cold-blooded murder, society looking at this case: Delhi Police seek three-day custody of Sushil Kumar

"It's cold-blooded murder," Additional Public Prosecutor told the court over Delhi Police's application for further custody of Sushil Kumar. (File photo)

Delhi Police moved an application seeking three days further custody of Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar under investigation for the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler, stating that this was a “cold-blooded murder”.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta that the police has recovered one router and stated that the “first clinching evidence we could collect is the video.” The court will pronounce its order on the police application.

The APP told the court that the camera installed around Chhatrasal Stadium has been dismantled.

“He (Sushil) was the in-charge of everything there. DVR has not been recovered. The mobile phone has to be recovered. It is clearly visible from naked eyes that he was carrying a danda. That danda has not been recovered. The clothes he was wearing have not been recovered,” the APP told the court.

Shrivastava also told the court that as per Sushil’s own disclosure statement, he had hidden in Haryana and other states and that the police need to make recoveries to “reach the right conclusion”.

He added that some other persons were also arrested, and two or three days were consumed in these arrests.

Sushil’s lawyer, Pardeep Rana, told the court that Sushil is “not a dreaded criminal” but “is the victim of the circumstances.”

“He is the one who brought pride to the country, not just once, but twice. He is the only person in our country who did this. He has been conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, Padma Bhushan etc. But the investigating agency is hardly caring about his personal liberty,” Rana said.

The lawyer added that he has “never witnessed such a case” in which the police was still trying to find the accused’s clothes. “This shows they are trying to beat around the bush. I’ve gone through this application. Not even a single ground [for custody] is shown. In the last 10 days, you [Police] are unable to recover a danda. Police remand cannot be given until there is a special reason in the application or the same has been disclosed by the case diary. Out of 11, 9 accused persons have been arrested, and many have been sent to judicial custody,” Rana said.

In turn, Shrivastava told the court, “It’s cold-blooded murder. Justice should be there for the victims. The whole society is looking up to this case. Will he, today, agree that he was there? No, he will not.”

On May 4, Sagar Dhankhar, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death following a clash between two groups. Sushil has been arrested by the police in connection with the murder after he was on the run.