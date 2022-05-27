Coke Studio vs Cook Studio: Food blogger takes Coca Cola to court

Coke Studio, the popular music franchise, may be transcending borders with its songs but its recent note to a food blogger hasn’t been as melodious – the owner of ‘Cook Studio’ has taken The Coca Cola Company to court for sending him notices asking him to desist from using the name.

Justice Pratibha M Singh of the Delhi High Court has ordered Nikhil Chawla, the owner of ‘Cook Studio’, and The Coca Cola Company, which owns ‘Coke Studio’ trademark, to appear before the Mediation Centre to resolve the trademark-related dispute.

“It appears to this court that an attempt ought to be made to amicably resolve this dispute through mediation in the first place. Accordingly, both parties are referred to the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre on May 31, 2022 at 4 pm,” said the court.

Chawla, who is proprietor of a firm called The Chawla Group and runs the ‘Cook Studio’ platform, which produces content related to cooking, has filed a suit seeking declaration of non-infringement of the registered Coke Studio trademark.

He has approached the court under Section 142 of the Trademarks Act, 1999, which states that a person can approach the court for declaration of non-infringement in case they receive a notice alleging infringement. He had received notices from owners of the Coke Studio in connection with the name.

A counsel representing The Coca Cola Company argued before the court that the suit would not be maintainable as the use of the mark ‘Cook Studio’ by Chawla would constitute infringement of its registered trademark ‘Coke Studio’. However, Chawla’s counsel argued that there is complete disparity in the logos and their colour combination. The court was also told that words ‘cook’ and ‘studio’ are generic.

The court has asked the parties to complete pleadings in the case and listed it for further consideration on September 12. “If the matter is resolved, parties may move an application,” it said.