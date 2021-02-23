‘Cognizance taken in 303 of 755 riot cases’: Delhi Police

Police said cases of murder, arson, rioting were seen at Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Karawal Nagar, Gokalpuri, Jafrabad and Dayalpur.

A year after the Northeast Delhi riots, Delhi Police Monday said “cognizance” has been taken in 303 riot cases out of 755 registered. The cases were registered at 11 police stations across the Northeast district after violence broke out on February 23 last year. Police said cases of murder, arson, rioting were seen at Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Karawal Nagar, Gokalpuri, Jafrabad and Dayalpur.

Of the 755 cases, police said 400 have been worked out and 1,825 persons have been arrested. In 349 cases, police have filed chargesheets, and cognizance has been taken in 303 cases. “We arrested 1,825 rioters involved in the violence. Of these, 869 rioters are Hindus and 956 are Muslims. The numbers speak for themselves — our investigation has been fair and impartial, relying on credible, material and scientific evidence,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.