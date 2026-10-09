Cockroach Janta Party’s anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest in Delhi: Full coverage

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A high-stakes showdown is unfolding in the national capital as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and key figures of the Opposition INDIA bloc gather for a massive Delhi protest on October 10.
The collective protest targets Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged severe irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.
Led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and Opposition MPs like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’brien, and Akhilesh Yadav, the protest demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s immediate resignation and stopping the Election Commission’s SIR.
Dipke warned that unless authorities act, citizens across the country will march directly to Jantar Mantar.
Rahul Gandhi and Opposition leaders have also called called for the protest following prior demonstrations that ended in widespread police detentions. The Opposition coalition says that arbitrary voter deletions threaten the democracy, while the Election Commission continues to deny any wrongdoing.
Anticipating major disruptions, the authorities in Delhi have imposed heavy security measures across Delhi-NCR. Over 23,000 security personnel are have been deployed; 57 Metro stations in the NCR have been shut; the New Delhi and Nizamuddin railway stations have been shut and all trains to and from the stations have been closed; barricades have been put up to ward off protesters.
Additionally, restrictions against large gatherings have been put across New Delhi district under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Section 163. The police said that the curbs have been put in place to prevent large-scale disruption of law & order.
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