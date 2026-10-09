Cockroach Janta Party’s anti-Gyanesh Kumar protest in Delhi: Full coverage

A high-stakes showdown is unfolding in the national capital as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and key figures of the Opposition INDIA bloc gather for a massive Delhi protest on October 10.

The collective protest targets Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged severe irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

Led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and Opposition MPs like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’brien, and Akhilesh Yadav, the protest demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s immediate resignation and stopping the Election Commission’s SIR.

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Dipke warned that unless authorities act, citizens across the country will march directly to Jantar Mantar.