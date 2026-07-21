Cockroach Janta Party sacks Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson after viral video

One of the videos showed Vijeta Dahiya leaving the protest site (left) while he himself posted another video (right) defending himself while eating a burger. (Screenshots from social media videos)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed one of its spokespersons, Vijeta Dahiya, from his post after a controversy erupted over multiple videos allegedly showing him skipping the protest march amid police action on the agitators and then eating a burger while making a video mocking those who questioned his absence.

The group announced the decision in a statement posted on X, distancing itself from Dahiya’s conduct and stating that it did not reflect the CJP’s principles.

“We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence,” the CJP said in a statement on X.