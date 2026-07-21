Cockroach Janta Party sacks Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson after viral video

The move comes weeks after Vijeta Dahiya was appointed as the party's spokesperson on June 3.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 06:08 PM IST
vijeta dahiya, vijeta dahiya burger video, vijeta dahiya cjp,One of the videos showed Vijeta Dahiya leaving the protest site (left) while he himself posted another video (right) defending himself while eating a burger. (Screenshots from social media videos)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed one of its spokespersons, Vijeta Dahiya, from his post after a controversy erupted over multiple videos allegedly showing him skipping the protest march amid police action on the agitators and then eating a burger while making a video mocking those who questioned his absence.

The group announced the decision in a statement posted on X, distancing itself from Dahiya’s conduct and stating that it did not reflect the CJP’s principles.

“We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence,” the CJP said in a statement on X.

Dahiya was appointed the party’s spokesperson on June 3. At the time, CJP had described him as someone with extensive experience in political research and strategic analysis. The party had also highlighted his work as a writer, filmmaker and content creator, noting that he has written two bestselling books and studied at Delhi Technological University.

Must Read | Students, parents, delivery agents, architects — the faces behind the CJP’s march to Parliament

What is the controversy

While initial videos showed Dahiya skipping the protest and at a location far removed from the agitation, the controversy intensified after clips widely shared on social media showed Dahiya near a burger joint during the protest.

The videos surfaced as CJP supporters were protesting in the national capital, with several participants alleging that police used force against demonstrators. The visuals triggered criticism online, with many questioning the timing of Dahiya’s actions.

Also Read | How Delhi Police misjudged scale of CJP protest – and struggled to contain it

Addressing the criticism in a video, Dahiya defended himself while munching on a burger. “Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That’s it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijeta Dahiya (@vijetadahiya1)

Dahiya further argued that those criticising him were overlooking the physical and mental exhaustion experienced by the protesters.

“What people don’t see is that I haven’t slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest,” he said, adding that participants in the agitation should not be criticised for stopping briefly to eat while continuing with the protest.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments