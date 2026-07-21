Cockroach Janta Party sacks Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson after viral video

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed one of its spokespersons, Vijeta Dahiya, from his post after a controversy erupted over multiple videos allegedly showing him skipping the protest march amid police action on the agitators and then eating a burger while making a video mocking those who questioned his absence.
The group announced the decision in a statement posted on X, distancing itself from Dahiya’s conduct and stating that it did not reflect the CJP’s principles.
“We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence,” the CJP said in a statement on X.
We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with…
— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026
Dahiya was appointed the party’s spokesperson on June 3. At the time, CJP had described him as someone with extensive experience in political research and strategic analysis. The party had also highlighted his work as a writer, filmmaker and content creator, noting that he has written two bestselling books and studied at Delhi Technological University.
While initial videos showed Dahiya skipping the protest and at a location far removed from the agitation, the controversy intensified after clips widely shared on social media showed Dahiya near a burger joint during the protest.
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The videos surfaced as CJP supporters were protesting in the national capital, with several participants alleging that police used force against demonstrators. The visuals triggered criticism online, with many questioning the timing of Dahiya’s actions.
Addressing the criticism in a video, Dahiya defended himself while munching on a burger. “Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That’s it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good,” he said.
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Dahiya further argued that those criticising him were overlooking the physical and mental exhaustion experienced by the protesters.
“What people don’t see is that I haven’t slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest,” he said, adding that participants in the agitation should not be criticised for stopping briefly to eat while continuing with the protest.
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