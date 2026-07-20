Drums, drizzle, and ‘Jai Bhim’: The day India converged on Delhi, marched for education

Roughly 2 km from the Parliament complex in Delhi, chants of ‘Jai Bhim’ filled the air outside the National Education Institute for tribal affairs near Niti Aayog Bhawan.

It was 11.48 in the morning on Monday, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and layers of police barricades were in place to separate a sea of around 12,000 protesters who gathered there or were heading from Jantar Mantar towards the Parliament as part of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led ‘Sansad Chalo’ march. As slogans like ‘police ko aage karta hay (Using the police as a shield)’ grew louder, one of the marchers said those on the Parliament side near the Niti Aayog building want the protesters on the other side, from Jantar Mantar, to be allowed to join them.

Among this massive crowd was 27-year-old IT professional Nitesh Verma from Jaipur. When asked about the reason behind his joining the march, he said: “Government not ready to talk about the state of education… and accountability needs to be set.” He, along with two others from the same office as his, had arrived at 4 am to take part in the march. “We will wait and are ready to stay back to join the protest if it spills over into the second day,” Verma added.

Not only Verma and his colleagues, but many others like them travelled to Delhi from various parts of India — all bound by one cause: reform in the education system. When the crowds took to the streets on a wet Monday morning, it was no longer a Gen Z protest — people from different walks of life across age groups had joined in to support CJP and Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. On Sunday, Wangchuk, however, agreed to end his fast after the Parliament march only if the Centre accepts responsibility for the scandal, and the MPs assure him (and the CJP) that the matter will be raised in the Parliament monsoon session that commenced on Monday.

Monday’s rally saw middle-aged men and women, including parents, aggrieved, yet unfettered by the blockade by the police, walk in solidarity towards the CJP’s cause. Standing behind the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue at Patel Chowk in Sansad Marg was a group of women who had travelled from Jhajjar in Haryana in the morning to extend support to the CJP-led movement. “We are for our kids’ future, and are ready to wait for how long it takes,” they said.

However, youngsters formed a substantial chunk. They made sure they were both heard and seen. Among many, one held a placard that read: ‘Tax do, chanda do, aur failed education system ki baat par chup raho (Pay taxes, pay donations, yet don’t talk about a failed corruption system.”)

The march faced multiple hindrances by the police as they blocked them at several intersections since its start in the morning. At some point, the protesters clashed with the police, and tear gas shells were fired. As the day advanced, the crowd swelled, and so did the rain. One of the protesters said the authorities were trying to wear out the protesters who have been sequestered in different parts between Jantar Mantar and Parliament, divided by rows of barricades. Double barricades were put up on either side of roads abutting government buildings. Multiple rows of Delhi police and a few riot control vehicles lined up on the street.

Story continues below this ad

At a point, a few people with placards seeking full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, too, could be seen near the Central Bank of India, Jeevan Bima Nigam. Their voices chanting ‘Haq hamara statehood, chheen ke lenge apna haq‘ (Statehood is our right, will snatch our right) only fizzle out soon, as drumbeats grew louder along with the rallying cries supporting the core cause of the CJP protest that completed one month on Monday.