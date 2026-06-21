‘Won’t leave until Pradhan quits’:  Cockroach Janta Party stir stretches into night without permission

Unlike last time, the stage was already set beforehand. The crowd was better managed and engaged by performers, including rappers and poets. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seemed to have learned from its first protest in the Capital earlier this month on June 6 and similar demonstrations in other cities that followed. What began as a modest gathering at Jantar Mantar for the CJP’s second protest against NEET paper leak, among other issues linked to Gen-Z, around 1 pm on Saturday, gradually grew into a full-fledged demonstration in the hours that followed and saw sharp remarks as crowds swelled. By the time the night fell, founder Abhijit Dipke and around 70-100 supporters were still at the site even as the Delhi Police had denied them permission to continue the protest.

When he arrived around 2 pm, Dipke (30) — who was slapped at a CJP protest in Jaipur days ago — was not picked up and moved around the crowd like before. He reached the stage, took a microphone, and addressed the people standing behind barricades. Attacking the Centre for not firing Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite repeated calls, he shouted ‘Go Pradhan Go’, a slogan inspired by another — ‘Go Corona Go’ — often used during the Covid pandemic.

“During the pandemic, someone said that banging plates creates positive vibrations. So do it,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call during the pandemic to bang clap, ring bells, or bang utensils to thank health workers. Many in the crowd could be seen carrying spoons and plates. “I look at the police personnel here. I believe they are with us as well. Their children are also studying for these exams. So I believe they have come here to join us,” said Dipke. As the speech went on, the crowd started to swell with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

Among the attendees was Pragya (19), a Delhi University student. “Many of my friends appeared for NEET… they will take the retest tomorrow as well. They are hopeful for some change… someone is taking to the streets for them,” she said, adding that she had missed the first CJP protest.

Aadesh Sharma, who came all the way from Karawal Nagar, said that he didn’t come in the first protest as he thought it was a one off. “But I saw he toured the country and now they are here. I also have a NEET aspirant in my neighbourhood, who treats me like his big brother. Looking at him after cancellation, I felt I had to come,” says the 45-year-old.

Around 3:30 pm, came activist Sonam Wangchuk, invoking the teachings of Lord Ram. “Pran jaaye… par vachan na jaaye (We can lose our lives, but not the honour) was his teaching. Yahan inka vachan jaata hai, aur humara Pran (Here their word is at stake and our lives,” he said, referring to the suicides by aspirants across the country.

Emphasising that children of ministers should attend the same school as common people, Wangchuk warned that if “Pradhan doesn’t resign by next week, I would resume protest.. We are just asking for accountability. At least give us confidence that it won’t happen again. You guys (The youth in the crowd) will be future ministers. Please be good ones, who take responsibility,” he urged the crowd.

Wangchuk then shouted — “Zimedaari (responsibility)…”, with the crowd roaring back “leni hogi hogi” (will have to be taken).

Story continues below this ad

During the protest, rappers and poets — who had come from as far as Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah — delivered verses invoking BR Ambedkar, and the plight of ‘Samaaj’ (society). One of the poets was Rahul Sashta, who recited a poem titled “Samaj Ka Dastoor hai, Yaha Manav majboor hai.” Also present were the traditional poet groups from student outfit AISA.

Before the clock struck 5 pm, and it was time for the demonstration to wrap up, Dipke wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), seeking permission to continue the protest overnight. “We won’t leave until Pradhan resigns. You are telling us that time for protest has ended. You should also give a warning to Pradhan that his time in ministry has ended,” he said.

His plea, however, was denied by Delhi Police even as protesters refused to leave. Dipke’s letter to DCP Sachin Sharma read, “…due to large scale gatherings, and participation of citizens of Delhi and other states of country’, the CJP wants to hold the protest till tomorrow.”

In his letter, he also ‘assured’ of the protest being peaceful and full cooperation with police.

By late evening, as most protesters started leaving the venue, a group of CJP Members and supporters crowded the stage, with members of AISA and other student organisations taking their place below the stage, and started sloganeering.

Story continues below this ad

“We won’t leave until Pradhan resigns. You are telling us that time for protest has ended. You should also give a warning to Dharmedra Pradhan that his time in ministry has ended,” he said. As of Saturday night, the protestors including key members Dipke and CJP member Sourav Das still remained at the protest site with some of the supporters who were gathered around the stage. Police sources told The Indian Express that they have restricted the crowd to just the stage area.

Some were ready to accompany Dipke overnight. Naseem,a student and a resident of North East Delhi, said,”I have been here since 11 am and if protesters sit overnight, I will also sit with them.”