Cockroach Janta Party gets permission for Jantar Mantar protest as Abhijeet Dipke lands in Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party protest: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke secured permission from the Delhi Police to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar soon after landing in India on Saturday. A team of senior police officials met him at the airport. The Cockroach Janta Party has now asked protesters to directly reach Jantar Mantar and not the Parliament Street Police Station as Dipke had urged earlier in a video message.

Delhi Police has granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar. We can now assemble directly at Jantar Mantar, and no longer need to go to the Parliament Street Police Station, as originally planned. Cockroaches aa rahe hain, Dharmendra Pradhan jaa rahe hain. ✊ — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 6, 2026

Abhijeet Dipke detained?

Dipke landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 on Saturday morning, following which he asked supporters to ensure that the sit-in protest proposed by the ‘youth pressure group’ at Jantar Mantar was peaceful.

However, controversy broke out soon after his immigration clearance as the group’s followers alleged that he was taken to an “undisclosed location”.

“After immigration, Abhijeet was surrounded by 10-15 officials, uniformed and plain clothes, and has been taken away to an undisclosed location. We have no contact with him after that, and suspect he may be detained,” a source from the Cockroach Janta Party claimed.

However, Dipke was seen walking out of the airport after some time.

Heavy security deployment outside airport

Amid noticeable presence of police and security personnel along the route leading to the airport and heavy deployment at the arrivals section, Dipke landed around 7:30 am on a British Airways flight, according to police sources.

Soon after landing Dipke took to X to urge CJP supporters to make the “movement” “peaceful”. “Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace,” Dipke said in the X post.

Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace! https://t.co/HgDSf2gX0U — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 6, 2026

Ashutosh Ranka, one of the outfit’s spokespersons at the airport to receive him, said, “Today is a historic day, we are quite confident that the police will help us ensure a peaceful protest. The police has also been quite supportive with us for the past few days. We hope everything will go peacefully.”

Earlier Dipke had said urged his followers to refrain from gathering at the airport as crowding would create inconvenience for the people. “I shall go from the airport to the Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission to stage protest at Jantar Mantar,” he said in a video message on June 4.

Asked about how he assessed the support that the group had generated, Ranka said, “We believe you will see a huge number of people coming out in support. Youth from across the country have told us that they are coming to Jantar Mantar.”