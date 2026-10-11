‘Fight for accountability far from over’: After July protest, protesters return to streets

Ajeet Singh packed sandwiches and sachets of ORS before taking his scooter out of his Paschim Vihar home shortly after 9 am on Saturday. A teacher, he had injured his legs during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) July protest. Three months later, he was back on the road, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

At the police barricades that had sprung up around his neighbourhood, one officer asked him where he was going. “To meet friends,” he replied and was allowed to go further.

But he did not get far.

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Police detain protesters on Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Police detain protesters on Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

At Punjabi Bagh, where he met friends Aaliya, who runs a salon in Rohini, and Tushar Kumar, a political science graduate, the group was stopped and kept under detention for three hours. Tushar had suffered injuries to his abdomen and eyes during the July protest and had been admitted to Lady Hardinge Hospital along with Singh.