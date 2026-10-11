‘Fight for accountability far from over’: After July protest, protesters return to streets

Ajeet Singh packed sandwiches and sachets of ORS before taking his scooter out of his Paschim Vihar home shortly after 9 am on Saturday. A teacher, he had injured his legs during the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) July protest. Three months later, he was back on the road, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
At the police barricades that had sprung up around his neighbourhood, one officer asked him where he was going. “To meet friends,” he replied and was allowed to go further.
But he did not get far.
At Punjabi Bagh, where he met friends Aaliya, who runs a salon in Rohini, and Tushar Kumar, a political science graduate, the group was stopped and kept under detention for three hours. Tushar had suffered injuries to his abdomen and eyes during the July protest and had been admitted to Lady Hardinge Hospital along with Singh.
After prolonged persuasion, the police allowed the group to proceed only to be stopped again near RK Ashram Marg.
This time, they didn’t argue with the security personnel. They took a narrow lane near a Jain temple and emerged at Gole Market, where they parked their vehicles and walked the remaining stretch. Around 4 pm, they marched towards Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.
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For 27-year-old Hameed, an engineer from Thiruvananthapuram who wants to pursue a career in music, there was little question of returning home after learning of the protest called by CJP.
Policemen detain a protester during a youth demonstration demanding the resignation of the country’s election chief Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
“I knew I had to be here,” he said around 1 pm, shortly after being detained by the Delhi Police.
Hameed had participated in the July protest in Mumbai, where he had been living for three years.
Staying at his brother’s place near the airport, he still faced trouble getting here despite leaving early. While getting a cab took time, the journey took around one-and-a-half hours to reach Raj Ghat. He then walked for over 2 km to meet other protesters.
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“I can’t stay at home and do nothing…,” he said.
Along with members of the Disha Students Organisation and the Revolutionary Workers Party of India, Hameed managed to march nearly a kilometre from Ghata Masjid Colony towards Raj Ghat before the police detained protesters.
Demonstrators run during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)
For a 31-year-old filmmaker from Noida, participating in the protest meant travelling to a friend’s place in Delhi the previous night to avoid being stranded by Metro restrictions. On Saturday morning, she took the Metro from Palam to Lal Quila, carrying a camera.
Having participated in the July protest at Jantar Mantar, she said Saturday felt more scary. In July, she had been surrounded by friends; this time, she came alone and met fellow protesters on the way.
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“For me, the protest has a longer history than just CJP. They’re just remobilising it today. I feel like everyone is frustrated,” she said.
Nitin Raj (26), a corporate employee from Ghaziabad, had also participated in the July protest and stayed at Jantar Mantar for a few days. On Saturday, he left home at 7 am to join the demonstration.
Protesters being chased by security personnel at Connaught Place on Saturday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)
At a border checkpoint, he was asked where he was going by security personnel. “I said I had office work,” said Nitin.
He made it as far as Sarai Kale Khan in a bus. After that, autorickshaws refused to take him to CP. “I had to walk to CP. Almost 10 km. I reached at 4 pm, and met Ajeet and the others.”
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Ajeet said the police response had prevented many from joining. “Police personnel made announcements from masjids and mandirs, and went door to door asking people to stay home. Restrictions on Metro services and buses compounded the difficulties,” he added.
“Still, so many people came. They walked and they protested,” he said.
After 5 pm, the group moved towards INA and joined the protest there before leaving as more demonstrators began being detained.
Protesters being chased by security personnel at Connaught Place on Saturday. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Was it worth it?
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For Ajeet, success would not be measured by another resignation. “In July, a minister quit and, after that, nothing changed. Accountability is still missing,” he said.
“If we can make people aware that the ECI’s SIR is wrong, and that Form 6 directly affects our democracy and our right to vote, that is our victory.”
Asked about the future of the protest, he said, “The movement will continue.”
For the filmmaker from Noida, even the brief march was a small achievement.
“It feels like a small win,” she said.