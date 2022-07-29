Coal Scam: Court convicts former Coal Secy, others

July 29, 2022 2:50:25 pm
A Delhi Court on Friday convicted former Coal Secretary H C Gupta and former joint-Secretary in the Ministry of Coal (MoC), K S Kropha, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption in a coal scam case related to the irregularities in allocation of Lohara East coal block in Maharashtra.
Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also convicted Grace Industries Ltd. (GIL) and its Director Mukesh Gupta for criminal conspiracy and cheating, and posted the matter for August 4, when the court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to four convicts.
Gupta was earlier convicted in three other coal scam cases and his appeal against those convictions is pending before Delhi High Court. He is currently on bail.
According to the CBI, between 2005 and 2011, the accused persons hatched a criminal conspiracy and cheated MoC, and the Government of India by dishonestly and fraudulently inducing the MoC to allocate ‘Lohara East Coal Block’ in favour of GIL based on false information about net worth, capacity, equipment, and status of procurement and installation of the plant.
Subscriber Only Stories
CBI also stated that the company, in its application, claimed its net worth as Rs 120 crore whereas its networth was only Rs 3.3 crore and that the company also falsified its existing capacity as 1,20,000 TPA against 30,000 TPA.
The Supreme Court on August 25, 2014, cancelled the entire allocations of coal blocks.
Today’s order was the 11th conviction in the coal scam cases secured by the prosecution.
The trial of the case was conducted by senior advocate R S Cheema, Deputy Legal Advisor of CBI, Sanjay Kumar, and senior public prosecutor A P Singh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
England and Germany set for historic Euro 2022 final
NEP 2020 two years celebration LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan to launch new initiatives today
Deepika Padukone pens appreciation post for Ranveer Singh amid controversy over his nude shoot: ‘Hello Handsome’
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon party the night away as they wrap Shehzada’s Haryana schedule
Image of Thiruvalluvar in saffron triggers fresh row at Coimbatore book fest
Travellers are coming back to the US. But they’re not spending
Govt has demonstrated its commitment to tiger conservation: Bhupender Yadav
Sridharan Sriram leaves Australia’s coaching job to focus on RCB role
Karnataka KCET Result 2022: When and where to check score card online
Good Luck Jerry movie review: This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
After failed 2021 bid, South Western Railway re-launches train services to Bengaluru airport
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates ‘gold rush’ for players