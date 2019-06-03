Coaching Centres: Lessons from Surat

Dreams are sold in giant fonts of black, red and blue. Flex boards with smiling faces of teenagers next to promises of moulding students into IAS officers, language experts and computer specialists. Behind the hoardings for innumerable coaching centres in the capital, however, hide potential tinderboxes — old buildings with narrow staircases, rusty fire safety equipment and no emergency exits.

Tremors of the Surat fire tragedy last month, which claimed the lives of 22 students enrolled at a coaching centre, have been felt in Delhi-NCR, with authorities beginning a crackdown on coaching hubs — on Saturday, two such coaching centres were sealed in Laxmi Nagar.

Over the past week, The Indian Express visited four such hubs in Delhi — Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Lado Sarai and Kalu Sarai — and one each in Gurgaon and Noida, and discovered that fire safety violations, problematic building bylaws and absentee building owners make for a dangerous combination.

Rules and realities

Entering a 20-year-old building in Mukherjee Nagar leads to a broken staircase and a labyrinth of shops and offices, including over a dozen coaching centres, a paint shop, a meditation centre and a chemist.

Ajay Mishra, owner of a coaching centre inside, wondered what to write on the flex board. After going through videos of rescue operations in Surat, he came up with: “We have fire safety. You are all safe in my class.”

Since the May 24 Surat fire, inspection teams have started issuing notices to coaching centres about upgradation of safety. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has already conducted an inspection of 12 coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Lado Sarai, Kalu Sarai and Laxmi Nagar. According to its report, none had adequate fire safety arrangements.

At four coaching hubs in the capital, The Indian Express found several similarities — centres packed with 100-plus students from morning to evening, no alternative fire exits, outdated fire extinguishers, dusty hose reels and a single staircase.

Several such centres also operate from basements with no ventilation systems or smoke alarms. In one instance, the sole water sprinkler system was installed over two years ago.

Inspection team officers said owners of such buildings, which usually give spaces to coaching centres on rent, often hide behind outdated bylaws.

For example, the newly modified building bylaws of 2016 cannot be invoked in Mukherjee Nagar, where buildings are over two decades old and follow the 1983 bylaws. The old law requires a 1.25 metre wide straircase, as compared to the 1.5 metre width required now.

Moreover, buildings less than 15 metres in height don’t come under the jurisdiction of the DFS. “This was done so entrepreneurs can run businesses hassle-free. They do not require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from us. In the first inspection phase, we’re looking at buildings taller than 15 metres… we have jurisdiction to cut water and electricity supply there. We can also seal the premises with MCD’s help within 30 days of issuing notice,” said Chief Fire Officer (DFS) Atul Garg.

Coaching centres also don’t require registration with any government agency and can operate merely with a rent agreement. “All one has to do is give 2% of the rent on the stamp paper given to us before starting the coaching centre,” said Tarun Ahuja, an owner of a building in Karol Bagh.

Inspection team officials maintain newer building bylaws adhere to international standards. Globally, municipalities adopt the International Fire Code (IFC), which suggests minimum regulations of fire protection systems for buildings across the world to be considered safe.

For instance, Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer of the Columbia Missouri Fire Department told The Indian Express: “Our fire department reviews building plans before a building is constructed to ensure it is up to code, and they have a rotating inspection system so buildings are routinely inspected every 18 months on average.”

He also emphasised on integrated systems that help control and monitor fires such as sprinklers and fire detectors, as well as a second exit — a feature missing from most coaching centres in the capital.

Instead, The Indian Express found no access to the terrace, sealed glass windows in classrooms, heavy metal doors, overhead cables, and even empty coffee cups and cigarette butts instead of hose reels inside fire safety boxes at several centres.

Absent owners

At Mukherjee Nagar, an owner of three office spaces argued with DFS officers about the height of the building. “It’s less than 15 metres,” he insisted. Inspection officer Mukesh Verma paid no heed.

Verma’s report has found that coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar have wooden panelling and wooden staircases instead of cement ones. “Plus the flex boards are highly flammable. We will remove them and maybe accept a smaller display. Rooms less than 100 square feet are filled with 300 students. If a fire breaks out, it is next to impossible to evacuate all students in time,” said Verma.

The owner of the three offices said he has been looking for the building’s original owner, who left the country after selling 42 spaces in the structure, now filled with coaching centres.

“I own three offices, not the building. The original owner moved out in 1984. We want to discuss erecting an alternative staircase. It’s tough to get the current owners together for fire safety meetings. Two years ago, I spent Rs 3 lakh on fire safety equipment, I can’t spend that kind of money again,” said the office space owner.

The problem is common to several buildings across Delhi, where owners have largely abdicated responsibility and tenants or office owners are reluctant to spend on making it safer.

In fact, not being able to trace the owner becomes a bigger problem in case of a fire. An official explained that during the Hotel Arpit Palace blaze in Karol Bagh that left 17 dead, firemen had no way to access the hotel map, which hindered operations.

At the particular Mukherjee Nagar building, an average office space is 270 sq ft. The reception area takes up more than half the space and is adorned with woodwork. Classrooms are filled with 100-odd students, along with furniture and fittings, leaving no space for an alternative escape route. “Wood is a major accelerant in case of a fire,” said a DFS official.

At South Delhi’s Lado Sarai village, a coaching centre has had two previous instances of short circuits in electrical panels in 2016, and in the building’s transformer a few weeks ago. The in-charge of the institute said both instances happened in the summer, when students were there. Around 700 students study in the three-storey building.

“Our electric meters are installed on the ground floor and we have had a short circuit twice, but it did not lead to anything major because we use good quality power fittings. However, we do understand summer time is problematic,” he said.

A feature common to several coaching centres across the four localities is that electric meters are installed at the entrance to the stairway, and in case a fire starts there, it makes exiting the building difficult, an official said. The major cause of fire in Delhi, as per DFS, is short circuits from electrical meter boards.

“Ten years ago, they made us install the meters outside. Now, BSES officials say we should find another safe space. For the time being, I have repaired the electrical wiring system,” said the owner of a three-storey Karol Bagh building.