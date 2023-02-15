Coaching centre sweethearts who moved in together, before things took fatal turn

Nikki Yadav, the 24-year-old who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner, had been in a relationship with the accused for more than five years, said police. The couple met soon after their class 12 exams and started dating without telling their families, police added.

The two first met on a bus en route Dwarka in January 2018, when Gehlot was preparing for SSC exams and Yadav was preparing for medical entrance exams, with both taking coaching in Uttam Nagar.

The fridge used to hide the body. The fridge used to hide the body.

Police said that they would meet before and after classes every day. Though the two didn’t clear competitive exams, they started living together in Greater Noida.

“Gehlot and Yadav had taken admission in Galgotia College. While he was studying pharmacy, she was pursuing bachelor’s in English. They often took short trips around Manali, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Dehradun,” said Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Yadav.

During the lockdown, the two were called back to their homes.

They met again after the lockdown and shifted to a rented house in Delhi’s Dwarka.

According to police, while Yadav told a few of her relatives about the relationship, Gehlot was more secretive.

Advertisement

Their families didn’t know about the live-in relationship, police added.

The car seized by police The car seized by police

“Gehlot never informed his family about the relationship. Last year, they started asking him about his marriage plans. We suspect he might have told them about Yadav but they didn’t agree,” said an officer.

He gave in to their demands and the family found a bride for him in December 2022. The marriage was fixed but Gehlot didn’t break up with Yadav, said an officer, adding that following a fight over his lying, he allegedly decided to kill her and dumped her body.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused killed her late night on February 9, before stuffing her body inside a fridge owner by his family in Dwarka.

The accused’s father works at a gas company.

The woman is survived by her parents and a brother and a sister. Her father runs a garage in Gurgaon.