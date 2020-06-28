Coaching centre owner faces UAPA in Northeast Delhi riots case

Police believe he was allegedly part of a conspiracy to rally protesters for the sit-in against the new citizenship law under Jafrabad Metro station. (Representational) Police believe he was allegedly part of a conspiracy to rally protesters for the sit-in against the new citizenship law under Jafrabad Metro station. (Representational)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 36-year-old owner of a coaching centre in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots in February, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police claim the accused, Tasleem Ahmad, a resident of South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, was closely associated with activist Gulfisha, who was earlier arrested on the same charges of criminal conspiracy.

“He was first arrested by Jafrabad police station in the last week of April and came out on bail two weeks ago. He was then summoned and subsequently arrested by the New Delhi range of special cell,” an officer said, adding that he was produced before a Delhi court on Saturday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Police believe he was allegedly part of a conspiracy to rally protesters for the sit-in against the new citizenship law under Jafrabad Metro station.

