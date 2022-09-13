Co-pilot commits suicide at PG room, police claim he was ‘upset over failing simulator test’

A 32-year-old co-pilot who worked for an airline allegedly committed suicide at his rented accommodation in Southwest Delhi’s Palam Village. Police sources claimed he recently failed a simulator test and was “upset”.

The victim, who hailed from Kerala and had shifted to Delhi around two-and-a-half months ago, allegedly consumed poison. Police found him dead in his room on Sunday morning with chains around his legs and waist.

Must Read | Quick guide to suicide prevention

A senior police officer said, “We received a call from the landlord of the PG accommodation who said he saw one of the occupants lying dead in his room. The man lived in a two-room set and it was locked from inside. We called the Delhi Fire Services which then broke open the front door.”

Inside the room, the man was found face-down on his bed. “We found multiple things at the scene. The man had put chains on his legs and waist, which were locked with a number-lock device. His mouth was covered in tape. When we pulled off the tape, some foam or liquid came out of his mouth. We also found an empty liquor bottle and a plastic bottle filled with some liquid,” said a police officer.

Police suspect the victim first consumed the alcohol and then the contents of the plastic bottle. “There was an empty glass on a tray near the body. We are conducting an investigation into the matter. There were CCTVs right outside the room. No evidence of foul play has been found so far,” said an officer.

Also Read | Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

The landlord of the PG accommodation revealed that the man lived alone and paid rent of Rs 15,000 a month. On the day of the incident, his family tried calling him but couldn’t get through so they then asked the landlord to check on him. The landlord peeped through a window at the back and saw the man lying dead.

Police said preliminary enquiry revealed that the man had allegedly failed a simulator test and was upset. “We asked the company about the test, his designation and licence. They said they need two days and will submit a report,” said the officer.

Advertisement

Policy said his family has been informed and they are yet to reach Delhi.