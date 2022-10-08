scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

CNG and PNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR: Here is how much they cost now

The autorickshaw unions in the city have been demanding a fare hike for several months now and a cabinet decision is awaited in the matter.

The price of CNG was hiked by Rs 3. (Photo: Express Archive)

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas have been hiked in Delhi and NCR, effective today.

The hike in CNG is by Rs 3, taking the price to Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi. The same now costs Rs 81.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurgaon.

The autorickshaw unions in the city have been demanding a fare hike for several months now and a cabinet decision is awaited in the matter.

The prices of domestic PNG, meanwhile, has also been hiked by Rs 3. In Delhi, the price now stands at Rs 53.59 per SCM, while that in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida is Rs 53.46 per SCM and in Gurgaon is Rs 51.79 per SCM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...Premium
Review: John Zubrzycki’s The Shortest History of India acts as an antidot...

New CNG prices:

Delhi: Rs 78.61 per Kg

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad: Rs 81.17 per Kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli: Rs 85.84 per Kg

Gurgaon: Rs 86.94 per Kg

Rewari: Rs 89.07 per Kg

Karnal & Kaithal: Rs 87.27 per Kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur: Rs 89.81 per Kg

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand: Rs 88.88 per kg

Domestic PNG Prices

Delhi: Rs 53.59 per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad: Rs 53.46 per SCM

Karnal & Rewari: Rs.52.40 per SCM

Gurgaon: Rs 51.79 per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli: Rs 56.97 per SCM

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand: Rs 59.23 per SCM

More from Delhi

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur: Rs 56.10 per SCM

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 10:40:46 am
Next Story

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 released: Check steps to download hall tickets

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement