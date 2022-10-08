CNG and PNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR: Here is how much they cost now

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas have been hiked in Delhi and NCR, effective today.

The hike in CNG is by Rs 3, taking the price to Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi. The same now costs Rs 81.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurgaon.

The autorickshaw unions in the city have been demanding a fare hike for several months now and a cabinet decision is awaited in the matter.

The prices of domestic PNG, meanwhile, has also been hiked by Rs 3. In Delhi, the price now stands at Rs 53.59 per SCM, while that in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida is Rs 53.46 per SCM and in Gurgaon is Rs 51.79 per SCM.

New CNG prices:

Delhi: Rs 78.61 per Kg

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad: Rs 81.17 per Kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli: Rs 85.84 per Kg

Gurgaon: Rs 86.94 per Kg

Rewari: Rs 89.07 per Kg

Karnal & Kaithal: Rs 87.27 per Kg

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur: Rs 89.81 per Kg

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand: Rs 88.88 per kg

Domestic PNG Prices

Delhi: Rs 53.59 per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad: Rs 53.46 per SCM

Karnal & Rewari: Rs.52.40 per SCM

Gurgaon: Rs 51.79 per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli: Rs 56.97 per SCM

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand: Rs 59.23 per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur: Rs 56.10 per SCM