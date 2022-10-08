CNG and PNG prices hiked in Delhi-NCR: Here is how much they cost now

The prices of Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas have been hiked in Delhi and NCR, effective today.
The hike in CNG is by Rs 3, taking the price to Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi. The same now costs Rs 81.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurgaon.
The autorickshaw unions in the city have been demanding a fare hike for several months now and a cabinet decision is awaited in the matter.
The prices of domestic PNG, meanwhile, has also been hiked by Rs 3. In Delhi, the price now stands at Rs 53.59 per SCM, while that in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida is Rs 53.46 per SCM and in Gurgaon is Rs 51.79 per SCM.
New CNG prices:
Delhi: Rs 78.61 per Kg
Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad: Rs 81.17 per Kg
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli: Rs 85.84 per Kg
Gurgaon: Rs 86.94 per Kg
Rewari: Rs 89.07 per Kg
Karnal & Kaithal: Rs 87.27 per Kg
Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur: Rs 89.81 per Kg
Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand: Rs 88.88 per kg
Domestic PNG Prices
Delhi: Rs 53.59 per SCM
Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad: Rs 53.46 per SCM
Karnal & Rewari: Rs.52.40 per SCM
Gurgaon: Rs 51.79 per SCM
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli: Rs 56.97 per SCM
Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand: Rs 59.23 per SCM
Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur: Rs 56.10 per SCM