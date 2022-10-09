scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

CNG hiked by Rs 3 in Delhi-NCR, PNG will cost more too

The autorickshaw unions in the city have been demanding a fare hike for several months now and a cabinet decision is awaited in the matter.

CNG delhi, CNG price Delhi, delhi PNG, delhi PNG price, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe same now costs Rs 81.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurgaon.

The prices of CNG and PNG have been hiked in Delhi and NCR, effective today. The hike in CNG is by Rs 3, taking the price to Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi. The same now costs Rs 81.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurgaon.

The autorickshaw unions in the city have been demanding a fare hike for several months now and a cabinet decision is awaited in the matter.

More from Delhi

Prices of domestic PNG has also been hiked by Rs 3. In Delhi, the price now stands at Rs 53.59 per SCM, while that in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida is Rs 53.46 per SCM and in Gurgaon is Rs 51.79 per SCM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...Premium
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 12:57:58 am
Next Story

Noida wall collapse: Warrants against two men

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement