CNG buses to run on six routes in Greater Noida, check details here

Compressed natural gas (CNG) buses will soon ply on the roads of Greater Noida as Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari approved the six proposed routes after a meeting with Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Thursday.

The GNIDA said it would recover the expenses for running the CNG buses from advertising on bus shelters.

The first route is from Gautam Buddha University (GBU) to the Kulesara Hindon bridge. Buses on this route will ply via Kasna, Honda Crossing, Venice Mall, Pari Chowk, Alpha One, Jagat Farm, Surajpur Chowk, Haldoni etc.

The second route is from Pari Chowk to Pari Chowk via Alpha Commercial Belt, Ryan Golchakkar, OCP Mall, GNIDA Office, Sector-37 Rotary City etc.

The third route is Jagat Farm to Jagat Farm via LG Chowk, Sharda University, Lloyd College, Galgotia College, P3 Golchakkar, Ryan Golchakkar etc. The fourth route is Rise Chowk to Rise Chowk via Knowledge Park-5, Gaur City Mall, Hanuman Mandir Chowk etc.

The fifth route is Char Murti to Capital Athena via Gaur City One, Gaur City Mall, Ek Murti Chowk and Eco Village One.

The sixth route is from Char Murti roundabout to Char Murti Police Chowki via Gaur City Centre, Ek Murti, Techzone 7 Rotary, Eros Sampurnam, Gaur Soundaryam.

Buses operated by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will continue to ply on all the other routes of Greater Noida.