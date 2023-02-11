CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to interact with school principals, teachers of Delhi, Punjab who attended foreign training

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterpart from Punjab Bhagwant Mann will Saturday interact with the principals of government schools in the national capital and Punjab who have undergone foreign training.

The first batch of 36 academic staff from Punjab is returning Saturday after their training module in Singapore.

Delhi government has so far sent 1,079 of its teachers to different countries through its various foreign exposure visits or training programmes. Of these, 59 teachers have gone to Finland, 420 to Cambridge and 600 to Singapore for training. Apart from this, till date 860 school principals have taken training in institutes like IIM Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

The ‘Experience Sharing Session’ will include teachers and principals from Punjab and Delhi, officials said.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had cited Punjab’s example while requesting Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to clear a file related to a foreign training module in Finland planned for the academic staff of Delhi.

“I appeal to L-G sahab to allow Delhi’s teachers also to go to Finland for training. On the lines of Delhi, 36 principals of Punjab government schools are going to Singapore…, they will act as catalysts of change in Punjab,” he had said.

According to Kejriwal, more than 1,000 educators from Delhi had gone abroad for training and “transformed their schools” after returning.

Advertisement

Around 30 educators from Delhi, the Chief Minister had said, were supposed to go for training in December, but could not because of “the objections raised by L-G”.

“Now, 30 educators are supposed to go in March; we had sent the file to L-G for the third time on January 20, which has been pending with him since then. It seems that this training will also be cancelled,” he had alleged.

Saxena’s office had contended that he had not stalled any proposal but had merely sought a study to assess its feasibility.