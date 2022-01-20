CM Yogi in Gautam Budaha Nagar: Less than 1% of Covid cases in UP admitted to hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Covid vaccination drive was progressing well and 551 oxygen plants had been set up towards making the state self-reliant, after visiting Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida to see the preparedness. He took a jibe at the previous CMs, stating that they never visited the area as they did not have any agenda for development of the people.

“Coming to Gautam Buddha Nagar is significant for me because my predecessors used to hesitate to come here. For them, their life and their power were important; but there were no agenda for the well-being and economic development. But I have had several opportunities to come here,” he said.

He added, “I am here to examine the Covid situation during the third wave as it is close to Delhi and people frequently travel to and fro.”

The CM said the hospitalisations during the current wave were low and the state was prepared.

“Less than 1% of the people are admitted to the hospitals in the state… There are 9,500 active cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 200 people are admitted. And, the people in hospitals are those who already had other severe ailments. There is no need to be scared in the third wave, but all precautions have to be followed,” he said.

He added that a wave predicted for August and November could be prevented because the government was providing “free mein vaccine, sabko vaccine.”

Uttar Pradesh is in a good position as compared to the national average when it comes to immunisation, the CM said, stating that 95% of the people have received first dose and 62% their second dose. In children between the ages of 15 and 17 years, of the 1.4 crore who are eligible, the state has immunised 62.83 lakh.

Precaution doses have been administered to 5.29 lakh persons, according to the Chief Minister.

There were issues with oxygen availability during the second wave and the government of India ran special oxygen trains and air force planes to help. “Towards achieving oxygen self-reliance, there are 551 oxygen plants in Uttar Pradesh. Of which, 11 are in Gautam Buddha Nagar and all of them are functional,” the CM said.